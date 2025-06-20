Manaea Stars as Syracuse Splits Friday Doubleheader with Jacksonville

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets split a doubleheader on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on a gorgeous night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse won the completion of Thursday night's suspended game, 10-6. Jacksonville won the second game, 5-0.

Thursday night's game was suspended because of inclement weather before the top of the second inning with Jacksonville (46-27) leading, 3-0. Thursday's game resumed on Friday night, and the Jumbo Shrimp added a run in the top of the second inning. With runners at first and third base and one out, Troy Johnston had an RBI groundout that make it a 4-0 ballgame.

That run in the second inning was the only run Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea allowed. The left-hander made his first major league rehab appearance with Syracuse and allowed two softly hit singles, leading to the RBI grounded. Manaea struck out seven batters with no walks in five and one-third innings pitched, retiring the final 15 batters he faced.

Syracuse (30-43) responded in the bottom of the second with a powerful swing of the bat. With one out and nobody on base, Luke Ritter launched a home run over the wall in right-center field to cut the deficit to three, 4-1.

The Mets then tied the game in the fourth. With two outs, Syracuse had the bases loaded thanks to two singles and a walk. Mark Vientos promptly lined a ball to the gap in right-center field, clearing the bases for a game-tying double to knot the game up, 4-4.

Syracuse took its first lead in the fifth. With two outs Donovan Walton worked a walk. Ritter followed with a double to the gap in left-center field, scoring Walton from first for a 5-4 Mets lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp retied the game in the top of the seventh. With one out Maximo Acosta hit a ball down the right-field line. Mets right fielder Drew Gilbert gave a diving effort, but the ball bounced away from him, and Acosta raced all the way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run, tying the game, 5-5.

The Mets launched a grand response in the bottom of the fifth. Syracuse loaded the bases with a single, a walk, and catcher's interference. Chris Williams followed with a two-out bases-loaded walk to give the Mets a 6-5 lead. Then, Travis Jankowski hit a grand slam over the right-field wall for a 10-5 advantage.

In the eighth Johnston led off with a solo homer to right-center field for Jacksonville to make it a 10-6 ballgame, but that's as close as the Jumbo Shrimp got as the Mets won the first game.

In game two, Jacksonville led wire-to-wire. Johnston led off the game with a walk. Despite back-to-back strikeouts, Deyvison De Los Santos hit a two-out, two-run home run to give Jacksonville a 2-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp extender the lead in the third. With one out, Jakob Marsee doubled, stole second base, and scored later in the inning with two outs on a Graham Pauley single for a 3-0 edge.

In the fourth, Jacksonville added a run when Andrew Pintar singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a Harrison Spohn sacrifice fly out to make it a 4-0 game.

The scoring concluded in the seventh when Johnson launched his second homer of the night as Jacksonville took a 5-0 lead.

Syracuse struggled at the plate all game, managing only three hits. The Mets had a leadoff double in two different innings but didn't move the runner past second base.

The Mets and Jumbo Shrimp continue their six-game series on Saturday with the fifth game. Right-hander Nolan McLean is scheduled to start on the mound for Syracuse. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

