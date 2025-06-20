Fast Start by the Stripers Evens Series at 2-2
June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped Friday night's contest to the Gwinnett Stripers by a final score of 7-3. Gwinnett jumped out to a fast start, hit four home runs as a team, and struck out 15 Knights hitters. Charlotte did keep themselves within striking distance but the visitors held on and put the game away.
Gwinnett built a 6-0 lead over the game's first four innings. Jurickson Profar hit two Home Runs and Nacho Alvarez Jr. added a longball, all before Charlotte recorded their first hit. In the fifth, Andre Lipcius put the home team on the board with a sacrifice fly, his 34th RBI of the season.
Zach DeLoach and Colson Montgomery belted back-to-back doubles in the eighth inning while Corey Julks, Tim Elko, and Korey Lee also delivered hits in the frame. The Knights even brought the tying run to the plate; however, a deep flyout by Bryan Ramos ended the threat.
Eight of the nine players in Charlotte's lineup recorded at least one hit. The pitching combination of Evan McKendry, Fraser Ellard, Gus Varland, and Peyton Pallette totaled 12 strikeouts.
With just two games remaining in the season's first half, both teams will attempt to put together a strong Saturday/Sunday combination in order to carry momentum into the second half, as well as claim the series outright. Saturday's game at Truist Field will begin at 6:05pm ET.
