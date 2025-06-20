Wikelman Gonzalez Set to Join the White Sox

CHARLOTTE, NC- Prior to tonight's series opener at Toronto, the Chicago White Sox recalled RHP Wikelman González from the Charlotte Knights.

González, 23, is 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA (6 ER/19.2), .138 (9-65) opponents average and 18 strikeouts over 12 relief appearances with Charlotte in 2025. He began the season at Birmingham and was promoted to the Knights on April 29. González has tossed at least 2.0 IP in seven of his 12 relief appearances and has not allowed a run in nine of the 12 outings.

González, 6-foot and 220 pounds, owns a 26-17 record with a 3.93 ERA (187 ER/428.1 IP), .201 (309-1,537) opponents average and 530 strikeouts (11.14 per 9.0 IP) over 116 career appearances (98 starts) in seven minor-league seasons between the Boston (2019-24) and White Sox (2025) organizations.

Wikelman was acquired by Chicago on December 11, 2024, with infielder Chase Meidroth, outfielder Braden Montgomery and catcher Kyle Teel from the Red Sox in exchange for left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet.

González, who is a native of Maracay, Venezuela, has no major-league experience and will wear uniform No. 66.

Additionally, the White Sox have Designated Charlotte Knights Pitcher Caleb Freeman for assignment.







