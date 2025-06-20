Stephens' Dominant Spot Start, Profar's Two Homers Lead Stripers' 7-3 Win
June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jackson Stephens came off the Development List and was unhittable over 4.0 innings in a spot start, and Jurickson Profar tagged a pair of solo home runs in a four-hit night as the Gwinnett Stripers (28-45) defeated the Charlotte Knights (35-38) 7-3 at Truist Field. The series is now tied 2-2.
Scoring Recap: The Stripers built a 6-0 lead through four innings thanks to RBI singles from Carlos Rodriguez and Jose Devers, an RBI fielder's choice from Jonathan Ornelas, a pair of solo home runs from Profar (1-2), and a solo shot from Nacho Alvarez Jr. (1). Charlotte ended the shutout bid in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Andre Lipcius. Gwinnett got that run back in the eighth on another solo blast from Sandy Leon (7). The Knights scored twice in the bottom of the eighth but drew no closer.
Key Contributors: Profar's four hits (4-for-5, 2 homers, 2 RBIs) were the most by a Striper in a game this season. Alvarez Jr. (2-for-3, homer, 3 runs, RBI) also had a multi-hit game. Stephens (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO) was brilliant in his first start of the year for Gwinnett. Jesse Chavez (W, 2-0) followed with 3.0 innings (4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) in relief. Wander Suero extended his scoreless streak to 13 games (13.0 IP) with a scoreless non-save ninth.
Noteworthy: Stephens' season-high nine strikeouts were tied for his second-most ever in a game at any level, trailing only his 10-strikeout performance for Double-A Pensacola vs. Tennessee on August 12, 2016. It was his first nine-strikeout game since September 1, 2017 with Triple-A Louisville at Columbus. Profar produced the third multi-homer game by a Striper this year (Eddy Alvarez on April 15 vs. Lehigh Valley, Eddys Leonard on May 11 at Durham).
Next Game (Saturday, June 21): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 6:05 p.m. at Truist Field. RHP Hurston Waldrep (5-5, 5.84 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite LHP Tyler Schweitzer (1-2, 8.78 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect an Independence Day T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
