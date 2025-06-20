On June 27, We 'Celery-Brate' the Summer with Giveaways, Fireworks & More as Bisons Host IronPigs

The first Summer 'Bash of the season is Friday, June 27 and the Bisons have teamed up with Highmark BlueCross BlueShield and our beloved Celery for a 'Celery-bration' of the best time of year! Join us as the Bisons host the IronPigs and ' Celery-brate the Summer,' with a fun-filled night at the ballpark that includes a Celery Pin Giveaway and a Celery Sunglasses Giveaway as well as fun throughout the game with the one and only Celery!

First pitch between the Bisons and Lehigh Valley is set for 6:35 p.m., but you'll want to be at the ballpark when the gates open at 5:00 p.m. The first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive a Celery Pin Giveaway, compliments of Highmark BlueCross BlueShield. Fans should then immediately head to the special Highmark table in main concourse as they can also receive a FREE Celery Sunglass Giveaway (LIMITED SUPPLY!) as well as Meet Celery for a special pre-game Meet n' Greet !

It's all great additions to what is already a great night. As a Honda fridaynightbash!, we'll also have the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. with $4 Craft Beers and Food Specials. Of course, no Friday is complete without an amazing postgame Fireworks Show!

It's time to "Celery-brate" the summer at Sahlen Field! So get to the ballpark on Friday, June 27 and 'Celery-brate' with us!







