Local Band Yam Haus Announced as Opener for Rock the Fourth Hairball Concert at CHS Field July 4

June 20, 2025

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - It's going to be an epic night of music, food, and fireworks at CHS Field during the Fourth of July. While baseball won't be played, there will be enough for the entire family to do at the ballpark. As previously announced, the concert will be highlighted by Hairball, the ultimate tribute band playing rock hits from Def Leopard to KISS as they bring the legends of rock to life. The St. Paul Saints are proud to announce that Yam Haus, a band formed in Minneapolis, will be the opening act for the night.

Yam Haus is an American indie rock band known for their energetic shows at venues including First Avenue, The Palace Theatre, The MN State Fair, & The Minnesota Zoo. Their single 'Color You In' was recently featured in the Netflix Series, "Ransom Canyon."

After taking a year off the band feels like they're finally finding their sound and they've never felt better playing live. Recent singles including, 'Misery Island,' 'Green Lights,' and 'One Bullet Left' bring a new and authentic sound to their discography.

The band is comprised of Lars Pruitt (vocals), Jake Felstow (drums), and Zach Beinlich (bass). Lars and Zach met each other at high school in Hudson, Wisconsin. They later met Jake in Minneapolis, while he was attending college, as they were looking for a drummer. Once Jake agreed to come aboard that's when the group formed Yam Haus, which stands for "You Are Me."

Gates open at 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July, with the Yam Haus going on at 6:45 p.m., before Hairball takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. and performs two hours of an immersive Rock & Roll spectacle that captures the spirit of an era. The night will be capped off by an Independence Day fireworks celebration honoring the red, white, and blue (fireworks show will begin approximately at 10:15 p.m.)

VIP ticket are $102, which includes a ticket in the Securian Financial Club, $100 for a suite ticket, $62 for a VIP ticket, $30 for general admission, and $15 for a general admission ticket for kids 12 and under. On the day of the event ticket prices are $110 for VIP that includes a ticket in the Securian Financial Club, $105 for a suite ticket, $70 for a VIP ticket, $35 for general admission, and $20 for general admission for kids 12 and under.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit https://bit.ly/4i5nrDh or contact the Saints box office via phone or in person Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2 p.m.







