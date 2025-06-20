Iowa Falls in Nashville
June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - Despite Shota Imanaga tossing 4.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in a rehab appearance, the Iowa Cubs (39-33) fell to the Nashville Sounds (42-29) by an 8-5 score tonight in Nashville.
Iowa got on the board in the second inning and took a 3-0 lead as Hayden Cantrelle brought home a run on a groundout and Christian Franklin brought two runs home on a single and an error.
Nashville scored a run in the fifth but put up a seven spot and took an 8-3 advantage in the seventh inning highlighted by a three-run triple from Tyler Black.
Iowa cut into the lead in the ninth as Kevin Alcántara drove in two runs with a pinch-hit double.
Imanaga's eight strikeouts were tied for the most by an I-Cubs pitcher this season, last done by Connor Noland on May 15 vs. St. Paul.
Iowa will play at Nashville on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from First Horizon Park slated for 6:35 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
