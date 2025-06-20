Iowa Falls in Nashville

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - Despite Shota Imanaga tossing 4.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in a rehab appearance, the Iowa Cubs (39-33) fell to the Nashville Sounds (42-29) by an 8-5 score tonight in Nashville.

Iowa got on the board in the second inning and took a 3-0 lead as Hayden Cantrelle brought home a run on a groundout and Christian Franklin brought two runs home on a single and an error.

Nashville scored a run in the fifth but put up a seven spot and took an 8-3 advantage in the seventh inning highlighted by a three-run triple from Tyler Black.

Iowa cut into the lead in the ninth as Kevin Alcántara drove in two runs with a pinch-hit double.

Imanaga's eight strikeouts were tied for the most by an I-Cubs pitcher this season, last done by Connor Noland on May 15 vs. St. Paul.

Iowa will play at Nashville on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from First Horizon Park slated for 6:35 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

##CUBS##







International League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.