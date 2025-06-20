Back-To-Back Blasts by Clippers Defeat Indians, 4-2

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Back-to-back home runs by Micah Pries and Milan Tolentino in the fifth inning secured a 4-2 win for the Columbus Clippers over the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at Huntington Park.

Tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Thomas Harrington (L, 4-7) issued a leadoff walk to Dom Nuñez. After recording the first out, Pries launched a two-run homer to right field for a 3-1 advantage. Tolentino followed with a solo shot to center field for a 4-1 lead.

The Indians (42-30) opened the scoring in the third inning. Alika Williams doubled on the first pitch of the frame, and he advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Ronny Simon roped a single up the middle to bring home Williams for a 1-0 lead.

The Clippers (32-38) knotted things in the bottom of the fourth inning, 1-1, when Brayan Rocchio tripled with one out. C.J. Kayfus brought him home on a single but was thrown out by left fielder Nick Solak attempting to advance to second base.

Following the fifth-inning homers, a sacrifice pop up from Williams scored Brett Sullivan to cut the deficit, 4-2, in the seventh inning. As the ball drifted deep into foul territory in shallow right field, Sullivan tagged up and beat the first baseman's throw to the plate. Indy loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning but did not cash in.

Clippers RHP Vince Velasquez (W, 4-2) allowed just one run across 6.0 innings in his fourth win of the campaign. Harrington allowed four runs across 5.1 innings with six strikeouts, taking his seventh loss. Luis Frías (S, 3) blanked Indianapolis in the ninth inning for his third save.

This week's six-game series between Indianapolis and Columbus continues on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. Indy is yet to name a starter and LHP Joey Cantillo (0-0, 1.80) is set to take the mound for the Clippers.







International League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.