SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 20, 2025

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-33) at Louisville Bats (31-41)

June 20, 2025 | Game 70 | Road Game 36 | Louisville Slugger Field | First Pitch 7:15 P.M.

RH Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 6.35) vs. RH Adam Plutko (1-4, 7.48)

Carrasco: Allowed 1 R on 3 H over 3.0 IP in 6/14 ND vs. SYR with 3 K & 2 BB (5-1 RailRiders)

Plutko: Allowed 2 R on 3 H over 6.0 IP in 6/13 Win @ IOW with 2 K & 2 BB (9-6 Bats)

LAST TIME OUT- LOUISVILLE, KY (June 19, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 6-3 to the Louisville Bats Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The RailRiders took leads of 2-0 and 3-2, but the Bats scored at least one run in each of their final four innings at the plate to send Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to its second straight defeat in the series.

Cam Schlittler struck out two batters in each of the first three innings, but the RailRiders could not crack spot starter Sam Benschoter until the fourth. After Everson Pereira worked a walk, Rumfield drilled a first-pitch home run 404 feet to right for a 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.

The Bats leveled the score in the fifth. Jeimer Candelario singled in P.J. Higgins to halve the deficit and a Rece Hinds single brought in Eric Yang to tie the game.

Pereira scored on a Brennen Davis sac fly to regain the edge in the sixth, but Louisville again tied the game, plating a run in the bottom half on a Ryan Vilade home run off Brent Headrick. In the bottom of the seventh, Francisco Urbaez reached on an error, moved to third on a Candelario single and scored on a double play ball for a 4-3 Bats lead. Louisville extended the advantage to 6-3 with a pair of runs in the eighth on a hit batter, a single and a double.

Headrick (2-1) took the loss while Yosver Zulueta (1-1) garnered the win. Zach Maxwell retired the RailRiders in order in the ninth for his fifth save.

Schlittler matched his career high with nine strikeouts over five innings of work in the no-decision.

C IS FOR CARRASCO- Carlos Carrasco faces Louisville for the tenth time in his career when he takes the mound Friday. The veteran has gone 2-3 with a 4.17 ERA, recording 41 strikeouts and 13 walks in 45.1 innings of work against the Bats. Eight of his nine outings came as a member of the Columbus Clippers, after his first occurred on June 9, 2009, while with Lehigh Valley. Friday marks his eighth appearance at Louisville Slugger Field.

SWOONING- Braden Shewmake is riding a current team-best 11-game hitting streak as play begins this evening. The infielder was batting .194 at the end of May, but a .386 average in June has raised his overall number to .255. Shewmake also has seven extra-base hits this month after totaling five over the first two months of the season.

GREAT SCOTT- Scott Effross was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier this week and reported prior to Thursday's game. The right-hander made one appearance for New York after being recalled on June 12, working a scoreless inning on Tuesday against the Angels, allowing a hit and striking out a batter.

FIRST GLIMPSE- Jayvien Sandridge was signed to an MLB contract by New York Thursday and selected to the active Yankees roster for their series finale against the Angels. The southpaw was 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA for the RailRiders this season over six appearances, having been activated off the injured list in late May. Sandridge has appeared in 162 Minor League games in his career, dating back to 2018. He did not, however, appear in the game Thursday and was optioned back to the RailRiders post-game.

STREAKING NO MORE- Louisville snapped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's eight-game winning streak on Wednesday. It was the longest winning streak in four years, matching a mid-June 2021 winning stretch.

LVLL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays at Louisville to close the first half of the 2025 season. Prior to Tuesday, the RailRiders had not played at Louisville Slugger Field since the 2019 campaign. They have hosted the Bats twice since 2021. The club has a 52-44 all-time mark on the road at Louisville, having gone 9-7 at Cardinal Stadium and 43-37 since 2000 at Louisville Slugger Field.

KING OF THE HILL- Allan Winans worked his first quality start of the season in Tuesday's series opener en route to his seventh win of the year. The right-hander needed 77 pitches to get through six for the first time this season. His effort was just the fourth time a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting pitcher completed six innings and only the third quality start of the campaign, joining Erick Leal's April 15 effort at Durham and Anthony DeSclafani's final start for the RailRiders last Tuesday.

MORE LIKE IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 11-5 in June, putting them even with their May victory total in nine fewer games. The RailRiders went 13-12 in April and sported an 11-14 mark last month.

MILESTONE APPROACHING- Baring any changes to the schedule, next Wednesday's game between the RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox marks the 2,500th regular season game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since becoming a Yankees affiliate for the 2007 season. SWB holds a .560 winning percentage since 2007.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat the LA Angels 6-3 to salvage the final game of their series and snap a six-game skid. Paul Goldschmidt and Trent Grisham homered in the win... Somerset beat New Hampshire 5-1 as Carlos Lagrange struck out a career-best 12 batters. George Lombard, Jr. and Rafael Floes homered in the win... Hudson Valley's game at Jersey Shore was canceled... Tampa lost 6-5 to Bradenton. Gage Ziehl struck out eight and five different players drove in a run for the Tarpons.







