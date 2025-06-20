Church Inside-The-Park Home Run Only Tally in Memphis Loss to Norfolk
June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game four of a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) by a 3-1 final score on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Left fielder Nathan Church started the scoring in the bottom of the first with an inside-the-park home run. The round tripper was the left-handed hitter's second of the week and his Triple-A career following a Wednesday afternoon grand slam. Church went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and was stranded in scoring position twice.
Leonardo Taveras started a bullpen game with 2.0 scoreless, hitless innings. The right-handed pitcher walked one and struck out four. Alex Cornwell allowed one run on five hits and walked one in 4.0 innings. Gordon Graceffo (1-3) was given a tough-luck loss after the right-handed pitcher allowed two unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 21 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
