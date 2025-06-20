Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Flash Sale for Sandlot Night

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced a flash sale for Sandlot Night on Saturday, June 21 for the club's game against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles).

From now through first pitch on Saturday night, fans can purchase field box tickets for $10 at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Join the Redbirds at AutoZone Park to celebrate the iconic film with themed fun, specialty on field jerseys and a night at the ballpark. Grab your glove, round up the squad, and don't miss out on the exciting action. Stay late for the famous AutoZone Park fireworks show after the game.

Adult fans can join the Redbirds for Saturday Happy Hour. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., fans can enjoy 16oz Coors Light for just $5 available in the first and third base grab-and-go locations. Before the game, the pregame autograph sessions, presented by Sylvamo - The World's Paper Company, continue on the concourse. Don't miss the chance to meet current Redbirds players.

Throughout the game, the Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone will be active on the Old Bluff. The special section features a bounce house, obstacle course, slide and more for hours of fun.

Gates open at 5:30 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.