Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 20 at Lehigh Valley

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (25-45) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-26)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Cade Cavalli (2-1, 4.22) vs. TBA

THURSDAY TAKEOVER: After another lengthy rain delay to start this Thursday night in Allentown, Rochester picked up their third straight win, defeating Lehigh Valley 6-1...C DREW MILLAS got the Red Wings an early lead with his first-inning home run, and RF NICK SCHNELL recorded four RBIs in his multi-hit performance that included his fifth home run of the year...on the mound, RHP CHASE SOLESKY gave up one earned run in 5.1 innings, and the Red Wings' bullpen shut down the IronPigs offense for a third consecutive game...this afternoon, the Red Wings will look to extend their winning streak to four games, sending RHP CADE CAVALLI to the mound.

MILLAS HIGH LIFE: C DREW MILLAS had a strong performance last night after going 3-for-5 at the plate and giving the Red Wings an early lead with a first-inning home run, marking it as his 29th MiLB career home run...in his career against Lehigh Valley (34 G), the Missouri State product has racked up 44 hits including three homers, two triples, and eight doubles while adding 18 RBI, and 20 runs scored...Millas carries a slash line of .341/.407/.504 with a .911 OPS against Rochester's International League rivals...

Four of his five homers this season have come from the left side of the plate.

Millas has four three-hit games this season, second-most among active Red Wings behind ROBERT HASSELL III (5).

SCHNELL YA LATER: RF NICK SCHNELL went 2-for-5 at the plate last night, hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning that marked the 52nd of his career...Schnell drove in four runs overall, including two RBI in the ninth via a clutch single that put the Wings up by five...between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, the 2018 first-round draft pick now has seven home runs, seven triples, and seven doubles this season...

The Indiana-born slugger has 18 RBI since he joined the Wings on May 24, tied for the ninth-most in the International League.

CHASE-ING GREATNESS: RHP CHASE SOLESKY gave the Wings 5.1 innings of work a day ago, giving up four hits and one run, while striking out three and walking two...Solesky picked up his third win of the year, most among Red Wings starting pitchers...across four appearances (3 starts) on Thursday's this season, Solesky carries a 3.32 ERA (7 ER/19.0 IP) with a 1.26 WHIP...

The Florida native has worked a total of 65.1 innings this season, ninth-most in the International League and second-most on the team just behind LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ (66.0).

THE YO-HANFY MAN CAN: 3B YOHANDY MORALES made just his third start at third base with the Red Wings last night, and finished 2-for-3 with two walks, on base in four out of five plate appearances...the Miami native crossed the plate three times as well, scoring half of the Wings runs in last night's contest...Morales is the first player batting cleanup for Rochester and reach four times in at least five plate appearances since TREY LIPSCOMB did so on 4/25...across eight games on Thursdays with Double-A Harrisburg (4 G) and Rochester (4 G) this season, Morales is slashing .333/.429/.567, with an OPS of .996...

This is the second-straight night (DARREN BAKER Thursday night) and the ninth time that a Red Wing has recorded multiple hits and walks in the same game this season.

THE WING BURNERS: The Red Wings bullpen has now thrown 11.2 straight innings without allowing a run, including all three games against Lehigh Valley so far this week...throughout this stretch the Rochester relievers have limited the IronPigs to just three hits, while striking out 12 batters, to go along with a 0.69 WHIP and 2.40 K/BB...over the last seven games since 6/12, the Wings bullpen ranks second in the International League with a 1.86 ERA (6 ER/29.0 IP), a 1.03 WHIP, and .182 batting average against...

Rochester pitchers have held the IronPig bats to a .037 BA (1-for-27) with runners in scoring position in the series.

CAPTAIN JACK: RHP JACK SINCLAIR fired 1.0 scoreless inning on one hit while allowing a walk last night, and has now turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances dating back to 5/26...over the course of the streak, the Florida native has allowed seven hits across 10.2 innings of work, limiting opponents to a .200 batting average...

Sinclair is the first Red Wing to log 10-straight scoreless appearances since Amos Willingham last season (12, 8/8-9/8).







