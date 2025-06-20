Keaton Anthony Notches Fourth Straight Multi-Hit Game as 'Pigs Lose to Red Wings

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-27) lost their fourth straight game to the Rochester Red Wings (26-45) 11-5 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs are now tied with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the International League First Half Title. Jacksonville owns the tiebreaker (best record in past 20 games). The first half concludes on Sunday, June 22.

Robert Hassell III clubbed a leadoff homer for the Red Wings to kick off the game.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. bombed his eighth homer of the season to open the second, tying the game at 1-1. Nick Dunn singled later in the frame to drive home Óscar Mercado for a 2-1 lead.

Rochester tied the game on a run-scoring fielder's choice in the third and then took the lead in the fourth when Trey Lipscomb scored on a wild pitch and Hassell drove in two more with a double.

Andrew Pinckney extended the Red Wings lead with a two-run single in the fifth, followed by a Nasim Nunez RBI knock later in the inning to make it 8-2.

Lipscomb collected an RBI on a base hit to make it 9-2 in the sixth before Hassell hit his second homer of the day to start the seventh, making it 10-2.

JT Arruda drilled a solo shot in the eighth to give Rochester their biggest lead of the night, 11-2.

Weston Wilson scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Rodolfo Castor hit a two-run homer in the ninth, his sixth, to give the 'Pigs some late hope.

Cade Cavalli (3-1) earned the win for the Red Wings, allowing two runs in six innings on five hits and three walks, striking out five.

Wil Crowe (0-1) took the loss in his IronPigs debut, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks, striking out two in 3.1 innings.

The IronPigs and Red Wings continue their series on Saturday, June 21st at 6:35 p.m. The 'Pigs hand the ball to Andrew Painter (3-2, 4.35) while Rochester goes with Seth Shuman (1-4, 7.35)

