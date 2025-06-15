Andrew Painter Fires Five Shutout Frames as 'Pigs Split Series with WooSox
June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Andrew Painter led a dominant Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-23) pitching staff as they stymied the Worcester Red Sox (37-31) 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
The win trims the IronPigs magic number to clinch the International League First Half to four.
Scoreless thru four innings, the IronPigs opened the scoring with some help from some WooSox wildness in the fifth. Cal Stevenson walked and stole second to open the inning and then moved to third on a wild pitch. He then scored on a wild pitch. Later in the frame, Rodolfo Castro scored on a wild pitch as well to make it 2-0.
Justin Crawford singled with two outs in the seventh and then sped around the bases on a Buddy Kennedy double, scoring from first to make it 3-0.
Sebby Zavala smashed a solo homer for the WooSox only run in the eighth.
The 'Pigs got that run back in the last of the eighth when Castro was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home a run.
Andrew Painter (3-2) barely needed a run of support as he dominated for five shutout innings. He allowed just one hit and two walks, striking out six. Painter threw 72 pitches, 47 strikes.
Joel Kuhnel (S, 3) closed it out for the 'Pigs, retiring the final four hitters in order, striking out three.
Zach Penrod (0-1) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing two runs in one inning on one hit and three walks, striking out one.
Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs continue their 12-game homestand when they welcome the Rochester Red Wings to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, June 17th. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
