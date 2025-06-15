Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 15 vs. Jacksonville

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (42-26) vs. Rochester Red Wings (22-44)

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

RHP Woo-Suk Go (0-0, 2.45) vs. RHP Seth Shuman (1-4, 7.74)

HOMESTAND HEARTBREAK: In front of a season-high 11,556 Rochester faithful, the Rochester Red Wings fell yet again to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Saturday night, by a score of 5-4...RF DAYLEN LILE drove in three of the four runs scored in the contest...C DREW MILLAS drove in the final Red Wings run via an RBI double...Rochester will look to break up their streak and take the final game of the series against Jacksonville this afternoon...RHP SETH SHUMAN is slated to take the mound for the Red Wings in the finale and will be facing off against RHP Woo-Suk Go, who will make the start for the Jumbo Shrimp.

BAKING HISTORY: LF DARREN BAKER ran his way up the franchise leaderboard for steals last night...the California native stole his 71st career base as a Red Wing in the first inning of last night's game, tying him for fourth in franchise history (Joe Brown, Tom Shopay)...14 of Baker's stolen bases have come this season, tying him with CF ANDREW PINCKNEY for the team-lead in the category...he also picked up the 100th walk of his Red Wing career at the plate, tying a career-high with three free passes in the contest...

Baker is on pace to steal 32 bases this season which would give him 89 in his career as a Red Wing, second-most in franchise history.

BORN TO BE LILE'D: RF DAYLEN LILE provided the offensive spark for the Red Wings with his performance last night...the former second-round draft pick drove in three of the four Rochester runs, picking up two RBI on a bases-loaded single in the second inning and another with a sacrifice fly in the fourth...the offensive outburst matches the second time in his Red Wings career that Lile has recorded at least three RBI (5/16/25 vs. Durham)...

With all three RBI last night coming off RHP Lualbert Arias, Lile has recorded 12 of his 14 RBIs this season against RHP.

NUÑEZ WALKS SO THE WINGS CAN RUN: SS NASIM NUÑEZ drew three walks and recorded a hit in four plate appearances for his third start of the series last night...this was the switch hitter's most times reaching base in his Triple-A career...with both Nuñez and DARREN BAKER drawing three walks last night, this marks the first time since 2018 that two Red Wings have both drawn three or more walks in the same game (Jake Cave and Taylor Featherston, 4/16/18).

MR. SIN-CLEAR: RHP JACK SINCLAIR extended his no-earned runs streak to nine games with his relief appearance last night...the righty turned in 1.0 scoreless inning, surrendering a hit and a walk with one punch out...across the streak (since 5/26 vs. COL), the UCF product has pitched 9.2 innings with a 1.24 WHIP and, most among Rochester relievers, 12 strikeouts...

