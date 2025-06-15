Jarred Kelenic's Grand Slam Leads Stripers to 8-2 Rout of Redbirds

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (26-43) received a boost in the form of a Jarred Kelenic grand slam to help overpower the Memphis Redbirds (38-29) with an 8-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The Stripers went 2-4 in their lone home series vs. the Redbirds this year.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett went up 2-0 in the third inning with a 106 mph single off the bat of Nacho Alvarez Jr. The Stripers then rallied for six runs in the fourth inning as the offense collected seven consecutive hits against Zach Plesac (L, 0-2). Gwinnett got started in the frame with an RBI single from Jason Delay and run-scoring error before Kelenic's grand slam (3) broke the game open to put the Stripers in front 8-0. Memphis got on the scoreboard with a run-scoring double from Jimmy Crooks in the sixth inning followed by a double play ball in the seventh inning. Gwinnett had more than enough insurance to secure an 8-2 win.

Key Contributors: Kelenic (1-for-3, homer, 4 RBIs) had the big swing for the Stripers while rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Stuart Fairchild (3-for-3, double) and Conner Capel (3-for-4, double) each added three-hit games. Another rehabber in Alvarez Jr. (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) got the scoring started for Gwinnett. The Stripers received a quality start from Hurston Waldrep (W, 5-5) who allowed one earned run and struck out six batters in six innings.

Noteworthy: Kelenic's homer was his first since May 21 at Louisville. It was the Stripers' first grand slam since J.P. Martinez last accomplished the feat on September 10, 2024 vs. Buffalo. Waldrep's quality start was his third of the season. The Stripers have now won four consecutive Sunday home games.

