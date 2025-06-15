Jarred Kelenic's Grand Slam Leads Stripers to 8-2 Rout of Redbirds
June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (26-43) received a boost in the form of a Jarred Kelenic grand slam to help overpower the Memphis Redbirds (38-29) with an 8-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The Stripers went 2-4 in their lone home series vs. the Redbirds this year.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett went up 2-0 in the third inning with a 106 mph single off the bat of Nacho Alvarez Jr. The Stripers then rallied for six runs in the fourth inning as the offense collected seven consecutive hits against Zach Plesac (L, 0-2). Gwinnett got started in the frame with an RBI single from Jason Delay and run-scoring error before Kelenic's grand slam (3) broke the game open to put the Stripers in front 8-0. Memphis got on the scoreboard with a run-scoring double from Jimmy Crooks in the sixth inning followed by a double play ball in the seventh inning. Gwinnett had more than enough insurance to secure an 8-2 win.
Key Contributors: Kelenic (1-for-3, homer, 4 RBIs) had the big swing for the Stripers while rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Stuart Fairchild (3-for-3, double) and Conner Capel (3-for-4, double) each added three-hit games. Another rehabber in Alvarez Jr. (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) got the scoring started for Gwinnett. The Stripers received a quality start from Hurston Waldrep (W, 5-5) who allowed one earned run and struck out six batters in six innings.
Noteworthy: Kelenic's homer was his first since May 21 at Louisville. It was the Stripers' first grand slam since J.P. Martinez last accomplished the feat on September 10, 2024 vs. Buffalo. Waldrep's quality start was his third of the season. The Stripers have now won four consecutive Sunday home games.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 17): Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): St. Paul at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect an Independence Day T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from June 15, 2025
- RailRiders Sweep Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Strike Late Again to Beat Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Draw over 31,000 Fans Father's Day Weekend - Rochester Red Wings
- Dalbec Homers Twice in Series Finale against Norfolk - Nashville Sounds
- Caissie and Noland Claim Series with 3-0 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Toledo Closes Homestand with Solid Bullpen Effort - Toledo Mud Hens
- Four-Run Eighth Lifts Indians to 7-3 Win, 6-1 Record in Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Clippers Blow Open Pitchers' Duel in 10th - Columbus Clippers
- Jarred Kelenic's Grand Slam Leads Stripers to 8-2 Rout of Redbirds - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Handed 7-3 Extra Inning Loss by Columbus on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Blanked by I-Cubs in Series Finale 3-0 - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Loses to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 8-6, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Good Riddance: Saints Leave Victory Field with 7-3 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Get Shut Out In Series Finale - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds Drop Finale at Stripers, Hold on for Series Victory - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Return Home June 24 with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks and $2 Hot Dogs - Buffalo Bisons
- June 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 15, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 15 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Jarred Kelenic's Grand Slam Leads Stripers to 8-2 Rout of Redbirds
- Didier Fuentes Dazzle in Tough-Luck Debut for Gwinnett
- Memphis Takes Resumed Game and Nightcap, 8-3 and 8-1 over Stripers
- Stripers' Thursday Game vs. Memphis Suspended by Inclement Weather
- Gwinnett's Offense Rises and Shines in 11-6 Explosion