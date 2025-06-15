RailRiders Sweep Mets

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 8-6 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The victory was the RailRiders' seventh in a row as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre climbed four games over .500 heading into the final week of the first half of the season.

Syracuse struck first in the top of the third against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle. Yonny Hernández crossed home on a David Villar force out to give Syracuse a 1-0 edge. With runners on the corners, Boyle struck out Gilberto Celestino to finish the frame and end the threat.

The RailRiders scored four runs in the fourth to take the lead off Syracuse pitcher Blade Tidwell. After Jesús Rodríguez extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a base hit, Jorbit Vivas put runners on the corners, lashing a single to left. An Everson Pereira sacrifice fly evened the game at one. T.J. Rumfield walked, putting two runners aboard when Brennen Davis blasted a 423-foot three-run bomb to centerfield, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-1 advantage.

The Mets chipped away at the deficit in the top of the fifth. Hernández opened the frame with a double and scored on a Drew Gilbert force out to cut the lead in half.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered with two more runs in the home half of the frame. Braden Shewmake singled to lead off the inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Shewmake advanced to second on a stolen base and scored on a Vivas single to center for a 5-2 margin. Later in the frame, Rumfield made the game a four-run contest, lining an RBI single to plate Vivas.

In the eighth, the RailRiders' Jose Rojas scorched his seventh home run of the season against Syracuse, a two-run shot to right to put the RailRiders ahead 8-2. The homer was Rojas' 11th of the year, tying him for the team lead.

Syracuse mounted a comeback in the top of the ninth, plating four runs in the frame. Hernandez cut into the advantage with an RBI single that scored Jakson Reetz to pull within five. Syracuse loaded the bases and narrowed the gap to four runs when reliever Leonardo Pestana hit Gilbert with a pitch. The Mets closed within two on an RBI base hit from Joey Meneses, but they could not complete the rally against RailRiders reliever Jayvien Sandridge.

Boyle (5-5) pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits in the victory. Brent Headrick tossed two scoreless frames. Sandridge was credited with the save. Tidwell (4-4) worked 3.2 frames, surrendering six runs on seven hits in the loss.

The RailRiders travel to Louisville to play the Bats on Tuesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on June 24 to take on the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

