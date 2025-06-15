Syracuse Loses to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 8-6, on Sunday Afternoon

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 8-6, on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field, completing a series sweep. Syracuse scored four runs in the ninth, but the comeback bid fell short.

In its eighth consecutive loss, Syracuse (29-40) got on the scoreboard first in the top of the third inning. To lead off, Yonny Hernandez was hit by a pitch. He moved to third after a groundout and a single, then scored on a fielder's choice by David Villar to go ahead, 1-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (35-31) retaliated with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, to take a 4-1 lead, capped off by a Brennen Davis three-run home run.

In the fifth, Yonny Hernandez led off with a double and scored on an RBI groundout by Drew Gilbert, cutting the deficit to two, 4-2.

In the bottom of the inning, the RailRiders scored two more runs, extending their lead to 6-2. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored another pair of runs in the eighth and stretched the advantage to 8-2.

With the Mets seemingly out of it in the final inning, Syracuse did its best to mount a comeback. It started with Jakson Reetz who was hit by a pitch and then a single by Luis De Los Santos, putting two runners on with one out. Then, Hernandez ripped an RBI single, scoring Reetz, making it 8-3. Soon after, Travis Jankowski drew a walk to load the bases. Next, Gilbert was hit by a pitch, scoring De Los Santos to cut it to an 8-4 game. With two outs, Joey Meneses stepped up with the bases loaded and smacked a two-run single that made it 8-6. The late-game rally came up short with two runners stranded on base in the ninth.

Syracuse begins a six-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night with game one. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







