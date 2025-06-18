Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 5-3, on Wednesday Night

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets made a late comeback but left too many runners on base in a 5-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse left ten runners on base and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Syracuse (29-42) got on the board first with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning. Yonny Hernandez led off with a walk, moved to second on a fielder's choice, and got to third on a Jumbo Shrimp error. With Hernandez at third, Drew Gilbert brought him home with a sacrifice fly, putting the Mets in front, 1-0. After Travis Jankowski reached on the fielder's choice, he moved to second on the error and tagged up to third on the Gilbert sacrifice fly. With Jankowski at third, David Villar knocked him in with another sacrifice fly, extending the Syracuse lead to 2-0.

Jacksonville (45-26) scored two runs in the fourth inning. With Victor Mesa Jr. at third base, Graham Pauley doubled to right field to make it a 2-1 game. Then, Pauley moved to third base on a ground out and scored on a Matt Mervis sacrifice fly to tie the game 2-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp took command in the fifth. Albert Almora Jr. singled, Jacob Berry walked, and Troy Johnston hit a three-run home run to give Jacksonville a 5-2 advantage.

In the ninth, the Mets tacked on another run with a Jakson Reetz solo home run, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Hernandez worked a walked and Gilbert had a one-out single, but Villar and Meneses both struck out to end the game. Syracuse stranded five of its ten runners on base in the last three innings.

On the mound, Frankie Montas pitched his fourth rehab start for the Mets. The big leaguer tossed five innings and allowed five earned runs. After Montas, Tyler Zuber and Dom Hamel each tossed two scoreless frames.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night with game three. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is slated to start for the Mets with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

