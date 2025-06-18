SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-31) at Louisville Bats (29-41)

June 18, 2025 | Game 68 | Road Game 34 | Louisville Slugger Field | First Pitch 12:05 P.M.

RH Erick Leal (1-6, 7.55) vs. RH Chase Burns (0-0, 3.38)

Leal: Allowed 1 R on 3 H with 7 K and 1 BB over 3.0 relief IP in 6/11 ND vs. SYR (7-5 RailRiders)

Burns: Allowed 2 R on 4 H over 5.1 IP (Triple-A debut) in 6/12 ND @ IOW with 7 K & 2 BB (10-2 Cubs)

LAST TIME OUT- LOUISVILLE, KY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Louisville Bats 4-3 at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night to capture their eighth straight win. Allan Winans earned his seventh win of the year and seven out of nine players had at least one hit to help take the series opener.

The Bats took the lead in the bottom of the third. After Winans worked two scoreless with a pair of strikeouts at the outset, the right-hander hit two batters in the third. Jeimer Candelario, on an MLB Rehab Assignment, doubled in a pair to stake Louisville to a 2-0 lead. In the top of the fifth, the RailRiders evened the score. Braden Shewmake doubled off Bats starter Randy Wynne and scored on a two-base hit from Jesus Rodriguez. With two down, T.J. Rumfield singled in Rodriguez to tie the game at two. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the sixth. Another Shewmake double advanced CJ Alexander to third and Andrew Velazquez singled Alexander home for a 3-2 edge.

In the seventh, Everson Pereira's 12th home run of the season extended the lead; a 389-foot blast to right-center off Connor Phillips.

Winans (7-0) struck out six over six innings, allowing the two runs on six hits with a walk and the pair of hit batters. Clayton Beeter and Colten Brewer held the Bats at bay between the seventh and eighth innings. Louisville plated a run in the ninth against Eric Reyzelman on three walks and a wild pitch before the right-hander shut the door on his first save of the season. Reiver Sanmartin (2-2) took the loss for the Bats.

STREAKING- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's eight-game winning streak is its longest in four years, matching a mid-June 2021 winning stretch. The RailRiders have not won nine in a row since their Triple-A National Championship season of 2016, when they won at Pawtucket on June 26, took three straight at Syracuse, four in a row at Buffalo and beat Lehigh Valley on July 4 at PNC Field. The franchise record is 11 in a row, set during the 2009 season.

LVLL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays at Louisville to close the first half of the 2025 season. Prior to Tuesday, the RailRiders had not played at Louisville Slugger Field since the 2019 campaign. They have hosted the Bats twice since 2021. The club has a 52-42 all-time mark on the road at Louisville, having gone 9-7 at Cardinal Stadium and 43-35 since 2000 at Louisville Slugger Field.

KING OF THE HILL- Allan Winans worked his first quality start of the season in Tuesday's series opener en route to his seventh win of the year. The right-hander needed 77 pitches to get through six for the first time this season. His effort was just the fourth time a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting pitcher completed six innings and only the third quality start of the campaign, joining Erick Leal's April 15 effort at Durham and Anthony DeSclafani's final start for the RailRiders last Tuesday.

SWEEP WEEK- The RailRiders capped a series sweep of Syracuse on Sunday for their first six-game set sweep in over a year. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre recorded two sweeps on the road in their 89-win campaign last year, taking six straight at Norfolk from April 9 to 14 and cleaning up in Jacksonville from April 30 to May 5.

SAVING THE DAY- RailRiders relievers have recorded seven saves this month over 14 games after having only notched five saves over the first 53 games of the season.

GET OUT THE WAY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers combined to hit five batters on Sunday in the win over Syracuse, matching the franchise-high for a single game. It marked the fourth time in team history that the club hit five batters in any one contest, matching the mark set May 20, 2002, at Durham and tied on June 23, 2006, at Buffalo and June 23, 2024, at PNC Field against the Bison.

ON IT- Jesús Rodríguez is riding a 14-game on-base streak into play today. The catcher has reached by way of a base hit in 40 of his 49 Triple-A games played and has reached safely in 47 overall. His three-hit effort Tuesday raised his league-best average up to .358.

SWOONING- Braden Shewmake is riding a current team-best ten-game hitting streak as play begins this afternoon. The infielder was batting .194 at the end of May, but a .390 average in June has raised his overall number to .254.

FAST START- Brennen Davis has reached safely in each of his first 11 games since joining the RailRiders roster on June 3 while the team was in St. Paul. The outfielder has five home runs, three doubles and scored nine times while driving in 12 over his two-plus series on the active roster.

MORE LIKE IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 11-3 in June, putting them even with their May victory total in 11 fewer games. The RailRiders went 13-12 in April and sported an 11-14 mark last month.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 4-0 to the LA Angels. Will Warren struck out a career-best 11, but the Yankees offense was limited to four hits in defeat... Somerset's game at New Hampshire was rained out and they'll play the Fisher Cats twice Wednesday... Hudson Valley fell 1-0 at Jersey Shore. Josh Grosz allowed a third inning sac fly for the only run of the game... Tampa beat Bradenton 4-1. Brian Sanchez homered as the Tarpons moved within a game and a half of Lakeland in the first half playoff chase.







