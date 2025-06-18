Indy and Columbus Suspended by Rain
June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Wednesday night's game between the Indianapolis Indians and Columbus Clippers was suspended by rain in the top of the fourth inning at Huntington Park. The game will be resumed at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday with Indianapolis in a one-run deficit, 4-3. The regularly-scheduled contest will be seven innings and will follow the completion of the suspended game.
Columbus jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run from Chase DeLauter. The Clippers' advantage doubled in the second courtesy of two bases-loaded walks. Indianapolis struck back with three runs in the third frame, highlighted by Darick Hall's two-out, two-run single.
Ryan Webb will resume game one for the Clippers and Austin Peterson will start in game two. Indianapolis has not named a pitcher for either contest.
