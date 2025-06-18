June 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (37-32) at NASHVILLE SOUNDS (41-27)

Wednesday, June 18 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Will Sanders (2-0, 4.86) vs. RHP Garrett Stallings (2-1, 1.99)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series tonight against the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park...right-hander Will Sanders is slated to make his fourth start for Iowa vs. right-hander Garrett Stallings for Nashville.

TOUGH OPENER: The Iowa Cubs were shutout by the Nashville Sounds in the series opener last night by a 9-0 margin... Owen Caissie had four of Iowa's six hits in the game, including a double... Hayden Cantrelle went 1-for-3 with a walk... Eli Morgan made his first appearance and tossed 0.2 frames and allowed four runs on two hits... Porter Hodge worked 1.0 inning with a strikeout.

BLANKED: Last night, Iowa was blanked for the third time this season and for the first since a 1-0 loss on April 23 vs. Louisville...on the other hand, the I-Cubs picked up their sixth shutout victory of the season on Sunday...it marked their first shutout since they blanked Omaha in both games of a doubleheader June 4.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third save of the season on Sunday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 16 appearances (24.0 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 30.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.20 ERA ranks second...he is one of nine pitchers in the IL to have at least four wins and zero losses.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie went 4-for-4 with a double last night which marked his third four-hit game of his career and first since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...OC hit his 11th home run of the season in the series finale on Sunday...Owen has homered in four of his last eight games, including in three straight from June 8-12...he became the first I-Cub to do so since Alexander Canario on June 8-11, 2024 and was the first time in his career Owen has homered in three straight games...Caissie has reached base in 17 consecutive games dating back to May 30 in which he is batting .377 (23-for-61) with seven doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI and eight walks.

VS. NASHVILLE: This series between Iowa and Nashville is the lone time the clubs play this season...the I-Cubs and Sounds met last year at First Horizon Park from July 9-14 and Nashville won five of the six games.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: Sunday's afternoon's game at Principal Park lasted just an hour and 55 minutes, which marked the fastest game in Des Moines since the I-Cubs and New Orleans played an hour and 50 minute game on May 7, 2012.

P É REZ POWER: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit his 12th home run of the season Friday night in the first inning...across his last 16 games since May 30, he has hit six home runs which is the most in the International League during that span.

WALK-OFF WINS: The I-Cubs scored their third walk-off win of the season in game two Thursday night as Carlos Pérez hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Moises Ballesteros ...marked the club's first walk-off since Matt Shaw hit a walk-off homer in the second game of a twin bill vs. St. Paul on May 15.

I'M THE ONE: Saturday night, outfielder Darius Hill tossed 1.0 scoreless inning with no hits allowed and two walks...it marked Darius' second career pitching with the last coming on July 31, 2024 in which he tossed 0.1 inning and did not give up a run...he has made the last two pitching appearances by a position player for the I-Cubs.

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY: I-Cubs starter Connor Noland secured his sixth quality start of the season on Sunday, which ranks second in the International League behind Lehigh Valley's Nabil Crismatt who has seven...among qualified pitchers, Noland ranks tied for fourth in wins (6) and winning percentage (.667) and tied for fifth with 67.1 innings pitched...among International League pitchers who have made at least 13 starts, Noland's 3.74 ERA is third-best...Connor has made eight day starts this season and has gone 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA (12 ER in 42.2 IP) with 32 strikeouts.







