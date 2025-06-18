Sounds Drop One-Run Game to I-Cubs Wednesday Night

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE- Nashville dropped their Wednesday night game to the Iowa Cubs 5-4 in a game that saw a 53-minute rain delay entering the bottom of the sixth. Bobby Dalbec turned in his third straight multi-hit game and finished with three of the eight Sounds' hits for the game and added another two RBI.

Dalbec gave the Sounds a 2-0 lead in the first with a RBI double to score Anthony Seigler who had the night's first RBI on a productive fielder's choice that kept him on the basepaths. After Iowa tied the game in the top of the third, back-to-back doubles from Dalbec and Andrew Vaughn quickly put Nashville back in front.

Garrett Stallings worked a season-high 4.2 IP but left the game after surrendering a two-out bunt single. Tyler Jay entered the game and issued one of six walks on the night for Sounds' pitchers before a two-RBI double gave the I-Cubs their first lead of the night. They added another run in the top of the sixth off Vinny Nittoli before the rain sent the game into a rain delay entering the bottom of the inning.

The Sounds drew four straight walks to start the bottom of the seventh and made it 5-4. Consecutive strikeouts and a fly out ended the threat. Blake Holub, Sam McWilliams, and Bryan Hudson each had a scoreless inning of relief and kept the Sounds within striking distance. Despite getting the leadoff man aboard in both of the final innings, the Sounds were unable to push the potential tying run across the plate.

Even through two games, Nashville and Iowa will resume their series on Thursday night. Brewers' no. 12-rated prospect Logan Henderson (7-1, 1.87 ERA) will enter the game riding a seven-game winning streak for the Sounds and 10 overall including wins in each of his first three Major League games earlier this season. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

THREE BONES: Bobby Dalbec continued his hot stretch at the plate, turning in another three-hit game for the Sounds. It was his third-straight multi-hit game. It's the second time this season that he has had multi-hit games in three consecutive games with his last coming April 16-20 when he was playing against the Sounds with Triple-A Charlotte. Wednesday night was his third 3+ hit performance in his last six games. Through 14 games in June, Dalbec is slashing .333/407/.706 with a 1.113 OPS and has 14 RBI in his 14 games.

SAY IT AINT SO: Tyler Jay saw his 15 game, 17.0 IP streak without an earned run come to an end on Wednesday night. The 15 games and 17.0 IP were both tops on the team this year and his 15 games were the second-longest active streak going in the International League behind Iowa's Riley Martin who has yet to throw in this series. Jay's streak was also tied for the fourth-longest by a pitcher in the minors this year. It was the first loss of the season for Jay and his first loss since July 9, 2024, while he was with Triple-A Syracuse. Through 21.0 IP and 21 appearances, Jay owns a 0.86 ERA and has allowed just three runs (2 ER) on 13 hits. He is second on the team in appearances this year behind Jesus Liranzo (22 G).

RISP IT TO GET THE BISCUIT: Nashville ended the night 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and 11 left on base. Through 67 games, Nashville is hitting .255 with RISP (T-13th in the IL). After leaving the bases-loaded in the bottom of the sixth the Sounds are hitting .250 (16-for-64) with 20 strikeouts. The 494 batters left on base this season ranks 11th in the IL.







