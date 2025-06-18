Bulls Bash Storm Chasers 7-2

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







PAPILLION, NE - Bulls starting pitcher Kyle Gibson fired five scoreless frames, yielding two hits and two walks while striking out eight, and third baseman Coco Montes bashed three hits and drove in two in Durham's 7-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

Gibson (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO) earned his first win since joining the Bulls with his five shutout innings of work. He has not allowed a run over his last 16.0 innings dating back to May 31. Garrett Acton and Austin Vernon joined forces for the final four frames in support of Gibson.

DH Tre' Morgan got the scoring started with an RBI single to center. RF Tristan Peters then lined a single to right in the fourth to extend the lead to two before Montes smashed a two-run double to left-center to cap the three-run frame. SS Carson Williams made it a six-run advantage with a two-run triple to the right-center field gap in the seventh before Morgan drove in his second run of the night with an RBI single in the eighth.

Montes (3-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI) posted a game-high three hits, with Morgan (2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB), Williams (2-4, 1 R, 1 3B, 2 RBI), C Ben Rortvedt (2-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB) and 1B Bob Seymour (2-5, 1 R, 1 3B) each posting multi-hit efforts as well.

Totally Kyle: Gibson extended his scoreless innings streak to 16.0 consecutive frames with his five shutout innings on Wednesday night. In four starts with Durham he has compiled a 1-0 record and 0.52 ERA, yielding a lone earned run over 17.1 frames.

Welcome Back, Tre': Morgan prior to Wednesday's game was activated off the Injured List after being placed on the IL on May 29. In 27 games with the Bulls he has hit .306 (30-98) with 16 runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.

Triples is best: Seymour and Williams each smashed a triple, setting a single-game season-high. Williams now leads the team with three triples, while Seymour is tied for second with two triples, matching Peters and Chandler Simpson.

What's Next: RHP Joe Boyle (4-4, 1.53) is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls on Thursday evening, and be opposed by RHP Chandler Champlain (2-3, 8.42).







