IronPigs Shut out by Red Wings
June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-25) dropped their second straight game to the Rochester Red Wings (24-45), getting shutout 4-0 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs magic number to clinch the International League First Half remains at four after Jacksonville defeated Syracuse 5-3. The IronPigs lead the Jumbo Shrimp by one game in the standings.
Rochester plated a run in the first inning on a Yohandy Morales RBI groundout and then tacked on two in the second on RBI singles for Nasim Nunez and Robert Hassell III.
Morales drove in his second run of the game with an RBI double in the ninth inning to make it 4-0.
The IronPigs had five hits in the game, two belonging to Keaton Anthony who had his second straight multi-hit game and fourth overall with the 'Pigs in his first week with the club.
Adrian Sampson (2-2) started and earned the win for Rochester with five shutout innings. He allowed four hits and a walk, striking out one.
Gabe Mosser (2-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out five over four innings.
The IronPigs and Red Wings continue their series on Thursday, June 19th at 6:45 p.m. The 'Pigs hand the ball to Nabil Crismatt (4-4, 4.06) while Rochester counters with Chase Solesky (2-5, 4.65).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
