Jumbo Shrimp Tie Season-Long Eighth-Straight Win

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Troy Johnston's three-run home run in the fifth inning powered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-3 win over the Syracuse Mets for their eighth-straight win Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

With the game tied at two, Jacksonville (45-26) took the lead and would never look back in the top of the fifth. Albert Almora singled off Syracuse (29-42) starter Frankie Montas (L, 0-3). Jacob Berry followed with a walk and Johnston (7) clobbered a three-run homer, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 5-2 advantage.

After five scoreless innings, the Mets flirted with a comeback in the bottom of the ninth. Jakson Reetz (8) started the inning with a solo shot off Jacksonville reliever John Rooney (S, 3), cutting the deficit to two. A walk coupled with a one-out single brought the potential winning run to the plate. Rooney struck out the next two batters, sealing the Jumbo Shrimp's eighth-straight win.

Syracuse opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. Yonny Hernández started the inning with a walk. A fielder's choice coupled with an error put runners on second and third. Drew Gilbert drove in Hernández with a sac fly, plating the first run of the game. Travis Jankowski advanced to third on the play and then scored on a sac fly from David Villar, doubling the lead for the Mets.

Jacksonville evened the game in the top of the fourth. Victor Mesa Jr. singled to start the frame. A stolen base coupled with an error put Mesa Jr. on third and he scored on a double from Graham Pauley. Two batters later, Matt Mervis drove in Pauley with a sac fly, tying the game at two.

Jacksonville and Syracuse continue their series with Thursday's 6:35 p.m. contest. LHP Adam Laskey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his first start for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Mets will counter with RHP Brandon Sproat (3-5, 5.31 ERA) Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.







International League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.