RailRiders See Winning Streak Snapped

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 8-1 to the Louisville Bats Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. The RailRiders surrendered four home runs and saw their eight-game winning streak snapped.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead in the second off Chase Burns, the top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds system. T.J. Rumfield led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sac fly from Bryan De La Cruz.

Jeimer Candelario's solo home run off Erick Leal tied the game in the third. Rece Hinds and Ryan Vilade went back-to-back in the bottom of the fourth to give Louisville a 3-1 advantage.

The Bats tallied five runs in an eight-batter seventh inning. With two on and two away, Candelario doubled off Geoff Hartlieb to extend the lead to 4-1. Francisco Urbaez reached on a two-run double, and Edwin Rios hit a two-run home run to center to cap the offense at a seven-run lead.

Leal (1-7) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk over five innings. Burns (1-0) earned his first Triple-A win with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

The final series of the first half continues Thursday at 6:35 P.M. Cam Schlittler takes the ball for the RailRiders against the Bats and Chase Petty.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

36-32







