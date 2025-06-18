Omaha Drops Second Straight to Bulls
June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their second straight game to the Durham Bulls, falling 7-2 on Wednesday night.
Coming off back-to-back quality starts and International League Pitcher of the Week honors, right-hander Thomas Hatch made his 12th start for Omaha. In the top of the 1st inning, Durham scored the first run of the game with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
Hatch faced the minimum through the third, but the Bulls took a 4-0 lead in the 4th inning after a triple, single, hit-by-pitch, and double plated three runners. With runners on first and third, Hatch prevented more runs from scoring after a runner was caught stealing, and he retired a consecutive pair of batters to close the frame.
Noah Murdock relieved Hatch and worked a scoreless 6th inning, and Sam Long followed Murdock with his 11th Major League rehab appearance in the top of the 7th. Durham extended its lead to 6-0 after a 2 RBI triple; however, the runs were unearned after a 1-out Omaha error.
Junior Fernández relieved Long in the 8th, and the Bulls stretched their lead to 7-0 with an RBI single. Evan Sisk, who has not allowed a run in June, worked a scoreless 9th inning for the Storm Chasers.
After 8 innings of shutout baseball from the Bulls, Omaha plated two runs in the ninth to make the score 7-2. Joey Wiemer walked and Tyler Gentry added a 2-run home run, a homer for the second straight game, though the Chasers failed to plate any more runs, cementing the 7-2 final score.
The Storm Chasers return to action on Thursday, June 19 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to pitch.
International League Stories from June 18, 2025
- Sounds Drop One-Run Game to I-Cubs Wednesday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Bulls - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Toledo Earns Second-Straight Win in Dramatic Fashion - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Bounces Back at Nashville - Iowa Cubs
- Wings Blank 'Pigs Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Make Noise Late, But Fall Short in 6-4 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Bash Storm Chasers 7-2 - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Tie Season-Long Eighth-Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs Shut out by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indy and Columbus Suspended by Rain - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 5-3, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights' Early Homer Barrage Buries Stripers 9-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scherzer Dominates, Bisons Blowout Worcester 14-1 on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Indianapolis Indians Charities Announce Return of SWING on Friday, September 26 - Indianapolis Indians
- Mathews Shines, Bats Blast in Memphis Victory over Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- June 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Powerade and Swarm Collective Bring College Stars to Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Rally But Fall Short In Loss To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Balanced Performance Powers Bats to 8-1 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 24-29 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders See Winning Streak Snapped - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Announce Opening Day 2.0 - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 18 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 18, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.