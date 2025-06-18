Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 18 at Lehigh Valley

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (23-45) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-24)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Adrian Sampson (1-2, 5.97) vs. RHP Gabe Mosser (2-1, 5.02)

BACK TO OUR WIN(G)ING WAYS: A cloudy sky draped over Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania, as the Rochester Red Wings looked to snap their 12-game losing streak against the league-leading Lehigh Valley IronPigs Tuesday night...Rochester took the series opener Tuesday night by the score of 3-1...RF NICK SCHNELL launched a solo homer to give the Wings the lead in the seventh, and RHP JOAN ADON turned in 2.0 innings of scoreless work, fanning five IronPig batters...the Red Wings will look to string together wins in game two of the series tonight, sending RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON to the mound against IronPigs RHP Gabe Mosser.

GETTING IT ADON: RHP JOAN ADON sat down all six hitters he faced in order last night, collecting five strikeouts en route to his first win as a Red Wing since 6/30/2024 vs. IND...he has held opponents to no earned runs across all six of his appearances in June, allowing just three hits while striking out 14 and walking two across 8.1 innings of work...14 punch outs are tied for the most by any International League reliever across the month, and his 7.00 K/BB is tied for ninth-best...

This is the first time Adon has struck out five hitters in 2.0 innings of work since a start on 6/12/2022 at STP, with the Red Wings.

HIP HIP, JOSÉ: 3B JOSÉ TENA made his season debut with the Red Wings last night, his first appearance with the club since 8/9/2024 at BUF...the Dominican Republic native reached base twice in the win, going 1-for-3 with a single and a walk...he now carries a .298 batting average at the Triple-A level, notching 146 hits in just 121 games played since his debut with Columbus in 2022...

Tena is the 51st player to suit up in a Red Wings uniform this season.

SCHELLS BELLS: RF NICK SCHNELL connected on his fourth Triple-A homer last night, a 385-foot shot to the opposite field in left that came off the bat at 100.5 MPH...he finished his night at the plate 1-for-3 with the homer, while adding a sacrifice bunt in the second inning...since making his Red Wings debut on 5/24, his four homers and 14 RBI trail only Brady House (5 HR, 19 RBI) and Andrés Chaparro (5 HR, 15 RBI) for most on the team.

WATCH OUT FOR ALVA-LANCHES: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ tossed 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out and walking four apiece in the contest...last night's game marked his 14th start of the 2025 season, tied for the second-most starts in the International League...with four strikeouts yesterday, Alvarez has surpassed 400 strikeouts in his Minor League career...

In 10 starts in which he logged 5.0 innings or more, Alvarez has compiled a 2.70 ERA (16 ER/53.1 IP) while racking up 45 strikeouts.

BULLY-PEN: Red Wings relievers turned in 4.0 total hitless innings of work last night, without allowing a walk...this is just the third time since at least 2004 (last 7/28/2024 vs. LHV) that Rochester's bullpen has limited their opponent to no hits or walks in at least 4.0 innings, while finishing the contest with a save.

PILK-ING IT UP A NOTCH: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON tossed a scoreless ninth inning in relief, allowing no hits and recording a strikeout on his way to his first professional save...over seven appearances in June, he's posted a 1.35 ERA across 6.2 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven.

BAKING HISTORY: LF DARREN BAKER picked up a single in the third inning last night, and finished the contest 1-for-3 with a walk...he now has 279 total hits with the Red Wings since his debut in 2023, tied with Jake Noll for the most of any Red Wing in the Nationals era (2021-pres.).







