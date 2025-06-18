Iowa Bounces Back at Nashville
June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (38-32) bounced back after last night's loss and scored a 5-4 win over the Nashville Sounds (41-28) tonight at First Horizon Park.
After being down 2-0 in the third inning, Iowa tied the game as Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros each brought home a run. Nashville took a 3-2 in the bottom half of the third, but the I-Cubs took a 4-3 lead in the fifth on a two-run double from Ballesteros.
In the sixth, Ben Cowles brought home a run with a double to give Iowa a 5-3 advantage.
The Sounds scored a run in the seventh to make it 5-4, Iowa, but Nate Pearson got the final five outs of the game to secure the win.
Iowa will play at Nashville on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from First Horizon Park slated for 6:35 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from June 18, 2025
- Sounds Drop One-Run Game to I-Cubs Wednesday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Bulls - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Toledo Earns Second-Straight Win in Dramatic Fashion - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Bounces Back at Nashville - Iowa Cubs
- Wings Blank 'Pigs Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Make Noise Late, But Fall Short in 6-4 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Bash Storm Chasers 7-2 - Durham Bulls
- Jumbo Shrimp Tie Season-Long Eighth-Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs Shut out by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indy and Columbus Suspended by Rain - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 5-3, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights' Early Homer Barrage Buries Stripers 9-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scherzer Dominates, Bisons Blowout Worcester 14-1 on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Indianapolis Indians Charities Announce Return of SWING on Friday, September 26 - Indianapolis Indians
- Mathews Shines, Bats Blast in Memphis Victory over Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- June 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Powerade and Swarm Collective Bring College Stars to Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Rally But Fall Short In Loss To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Balanced Performance Powers Bats to 8-1 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 24-29 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders See Winning Streak Snapped - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Announce Opening Day 2.0 - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 18 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 18, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.