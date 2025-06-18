Iowa Bounces Back at Nashville

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (38-32) bounced back after last night's loss and scored a 5-4 win over the Nashville Sounds (41-28) tonight at First Horizon Park.

After being down 2-0 in the third inning, Iowa tied the game as Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros each brought home a run. Nashville took a 3-2 in the bottom half of the third, but the I-Cubs took a 4-3 lead in the fifth on a two-run double from Ballesteros.

In the sixth, Ben Cowles brought home a run with a double to give Iowa a 5-3 advantage.

The Sounds scored a run in the seventh to make it 5-4, Iowa, but Nate Pearson got the final five outs of the game to secure the win.

Iowa will play at Nashville on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from First Horizon Park slated for 6:35 p.m.







