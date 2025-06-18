Wings Blank 'Pigs Wednesday Night

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After waiting out a rain delay, the Rochester Red Wings took the diamond determined to keep their momentum rolling and stay in the win column Wednesday night against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Rochester came out swinging to build an early 3-0 lead, then found one last spark in the top of the ninth to secure a 4-0 shutout over the IronPigs. CF Robert Hassell III went 3-for-4 at the plate, producing three singles and one RBI. 3B José Tena contributed to the win with two singles and a triple, and DH Darren Baker delivered a double and a single of his own to help Rochester seal the victory.

Though they had to wait longer than they expected to get started, the Red Wings got things going quickly in the top of the first. Robert Hassell III drew a lead-off walk, and a perfectly executed hit-and-run put him and José Tena on the corners with only one out, for 1B Yohandy Morales. Morales then hit a high hopper to first base, which would be enough for Hassell to race home from third, putting the Wings on the board first, 1-0.

Rochester picked up right where they left off in the top of the second, when Darren Baker drilled a leadoff double to deep right field. Baker's double was clocked at 105.8 mph, his hardest hit base knock since he smacked a 107.9 mph single on August 4, 2023, on the road against Scranton/WB. LF Andrew Pinckney then drew a walk, and SS Nasim Nuñez and Robert Hassell III, both slapped ground ball singles up the middle, scoring Baker and Pinckney respectively, and extending the Red Wing lead to 3-0.

The bats went cold for both squads until Rochester found some late-inning magic in the top of the ninth. C Drew Millas started with a bloop single to shallow center, and Jose Tena chipped in with a hard ground ball single down the first base line, which advanced Millas to third. In an attempt to put another runner in scoring position, Tena was caught stealing at second, and the Red Wings had one out with Yohandy Morales stepping up to the plate. Morales then doubled off the center field wall, scoring Millas. Going into the bottom of the ninth, Rochester added one more run to their lead to make the score 4-0.

The IronPigs weren't able to find a rally in the bottom of the ninth, and Rochester picked up a 4-0 win. The Red Wings have been able to hold the IronPigs scoreless for the past 17 straight innings, and their bullpen has only allowed one hit over eight innings in the last two games against their International League rivals.

RHP Adrian Sampson got the nod as the starter for the Wings, starting in his eighth game of 2025. The Bellevue University alum turned in 5.0 shutout innings, allowing four hits, walking one, and striking out one. RHP Parker Dunshee was the first call out of the bullpen in the bottom of the sixth, keeping the IronPigs off the board, while allowing one hit and walking one through 1.0 inning of work. RHP Patrick Weigel came on for the seventh and surrendered a hit by pitch, but stranded the runner at third, striking out one batter. LHP Konnor Pilkington was sent in in the eighth, and threw 1.1 innings, setting down each of the four hitters he faced while striking out one. RHP Holden Powell looked to collect the final two outs, slamming the door shut, forcing a pop-out and a strikeout to seal the victory for Rochester.

CF Robert Hassell III is Wednesday night's player of the game. The Tennessee native logged a 3-for-4 night, collecting a trio of singles, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI, and a run. Hassell's fifth three-hit game of the season leads all Red Wing hitters; he trails only DH Darren Baker in two-hit games this season (Baker has 10, Hassell has nine). The Tennessee native is hitting .299 on the season and collected his 50th base hit and stole his 10th base of the season in the contest.

The Rochester Red Wings are back in action tomorrow night for game three of their six-game road series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. RHP Chase Solesky gets the start for Rochester to counter Lehigh Valley's RHP Nabil Crismatt. First pitch is set for 6:45 PM at Coca-Cola Park.







