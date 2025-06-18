Mathews Shines, Bats Blast in Memphis Victory over Norfolk

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds snagged game two of a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) by a 10-7 final score on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis flew out to a 10-0 lead following long rallies in the fourth and fifth frames. Center fielder Nathan Church smacked a fourth-inning grand slam to extend the Redbirds lead to 5-0, his first career Triple-A home run. One batter later, second baseman Jose Fermin crushed his fifth home run of the season and second of the week.

Church finished the win 1-for-3 with two walks, the grand slam and five RBIs. Fermin went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. The right-handed hitter is 6-for-9 in the series with two home runs and three doubles. In the win, eight of the nine Memphis batters reached base safely.

Designated hitter Cesar Prieto drove in two runs with a double and sacrifice fly to move into the top-10 in the International League RBI table. Left fielder Bryan Torres, who began the day with the best on-base percentage in the IL, reached base three times in four plate appearances and scored three runs.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (2-0) posted his best start of the 2025 season in the win. The left-handed pitcher tossed 5.0 shutout innings with a season-high-tying six strikeouts on Wednesday while he worked around one hit and two walks. Ryan Fernandez provided a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, June 19 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

