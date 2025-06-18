Powerade and Swarm Collective Bring College Stars to Principal Park
June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs, Swarm Collective, and Powerade are teaming up again this season to bring fans an opportunity to meet local college athletes at Principal Park. The event is Saturday, June 28 when the I-Cubs host the Columbus Clippers at 6:08 PM. Gates open at 5:00. Featured athletes will be Bennet Stirtz (men's basketball), Drake Ayala (wrestling), Koen Entringer (football), Taylor Stremlow (women's basketball) and Kalen Walker (Track and Field). Each athlete will be featured with a ceremonial first pitch and be available to meet fans for autographs and photos in the concourse behind home plate when gates open at 5:00 and for a limited time after the game starts.
Fans wanting to support the athletes and the Swarm Collective can purchase tickets for the June 28 game through the dedicated link available at iowaswarm.com or on the Swarm social channels. For every ticket purchased through that link, the Swarm Collective will receive $7. In addition, the Swarm Collective receives proceeds from sales of Swarm Golden Ale and 28 oz Powerade products at the ballpark and in the community.
In addition to participating in the activities with the players and Swarm Collective, fans will also be allowed to play catch on the field from 5:00-5:15 when the gates open.
