Tides Rally But Fall Short In Loss To Memphis

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Norfolk Tides (28-41) fell 10-7 to the Memphis Redbirds (39-30) on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Norfolk scored five runs in the top of the seventh behind three home runs, but their comeback was too little too late.

Dylan Beavers (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB) launched a home run 434 feet in the seventh inning for his sixth of the season. His three-hit performance marks his fourth multi-hit showing in June and his 15th of the year. Later in the seventh, Heston Kjerstad (1-for-5, HR, RBI) followed up a Jeremiah Jackson (1-for-5, 2B, R) double with his first home run for this Tides this season. Vimael Machín (1-for-4, HR, RBI) came through two batters later for his seventh long ball of the year. Maverick Handley (1-for-3, R, BB) played in his first game with Norfolk since being optioned by Baltimore and reached base three times by way of a single, walk and fielder's choice.

Memphis saw big performances by Jose Fermín (4-for-5, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI), who tallied three extra-base hits and now has five in the series, and Nathan Church (1-for-3, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R) who hit a grand slam for his first career Triple-A home run.

RHP Roansy Contreras (3-2, 4.38) will get the start tomorrow opposite RHP Curtis Taylor (4-1, 3.24) at 8:05 PM EST from AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee.







International League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.