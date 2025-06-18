Tides Rally But Fall Short In Loss To Memphis
June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Norfolk Tides (28-41) fell 10-7 to the Memphis Redbirds (39-30) on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Norfolk scored five runs in the top of the seventh behind three home runs, but their comeback was too little too late.
Dylan Beavers (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB) launched a home run 434 feet in the seventh inning for his sixth of the season. His three-hit performance marks his fourth multi-hit showing in June and his 15th of the year. Later in the seventh, Heston Kjerstad (1-for-5, HR, RBI) followed up a Jeremiah Jackson (1-for-5, 2B, R) double with his first home run for this Tides this season. Vimael Machín (1-for-4, HR, RBI) came through two batters later for his seventh long ball of the year. Maverick Handley (1-for-3, R, BB) played in his first game with Norfolk since being optioned by Baltimore and reached base three times by way of a single, walk and fielder's choice.
Memphis saw big performances by Jose Fermín (4-for-5, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI), who tallied three extra-base hits and now has five in the series, and Nathan Church (1-for-3, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R) who hit a grand slam for his first career Triple-A home run.
RHP Roansy Contreras (3-2, 4.38) will get the start tomorrow opposite RHP Curtis Taylor (4-1, 3.24) at 8:05 PM EST from AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee.
