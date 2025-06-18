Indianapolis Indians Charities Announce Return of SWING on Friday, September 26

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities today announced that their signature charity event, SWING presented by Krieg DeVault, is set to return to Victory Field on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Proceeds from SWING 2025 will benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities and its 2026 grant recipients.

"We are proud to welcome the return of SWING to Victory Field this September, as we mark a continued commitment to the Circle City community through the efforts of Indianapolis Indians Charities, Krieg DeVault, and our dedicated supporters," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "The inaugural SWING event was an outstanding success, and we are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from our sponsors and the broader community as we look ahead to an even more impactful 2025."

SWING 2025 will feature crowd-favorite activations from previous renditions, including a 1930s theme with live entertainment on-field, photo booths, VIP spaces and upscale food and drink partners. Premium tickets to SWING are now available for $250, with a number of limited VIP tickets available for $500.

"SWING 2023 was such a success, and we are excited to continue our partnership with the Indianapolis Indians as the presenting sponsor for SWING in 2025," said Bali Heir, Chief Business and Talent Development Officer at Krieg DeVault. "This annual event is an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to the Indianapolis community and celebrate all the good Indianapolis Indians Charities does for its nonprofit partners throughout the calendar year. We appreciate the chance to work in collaboration with the Indianapolis Indians and help shape this extraordinary experience for our clients."

All guests will have a chance to walk the red carpet and snap photos at multiple photo booth locations before moving to activations scattered throughout the ballpark. VIP guests receive early access at 6 PM, followed by Premium attendees at 7 PM.

Learn more about Indianapolis Indians Charities' impact on the Indianapolis community through its four pillars - youth development, family success, education and neighborhood development - and nonprofit partners in its 2024 Community Impact Report.







International League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.