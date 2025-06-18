Red Wings Announce Opening Day 2.0

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce OPENING DAY 2.0, the official start of the second half of the Triple-A baseball season, set for Monday, June 24, when the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets at Innovative Field.

In the unique structure of the International League, the regular season is split into two halves. While the first-half winner has already punched their ticket to the playoffs, the second-half champion will also earn a postseason berth. That means on June 24, every team's record resets to 0-0, and a new race to the playoffs begins.

"This is a clean slate and a new opportunity," said Rochester Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "We're calling it Opening Day 2.0 because Rochester likes their Wings hot, and we're looking to heat things up for the second half."

Fans can expect an Opening Day atmosphere with all the excitement of the season's first pitch, but this time, with playoff implications right from the jump. From the first pitch to the final out, the second half promises high-stakes baseball, renewed rivalries, and the relentless pursuit of a championship.

Opening Day 2.0 festivities will include in-game promotions, a Dylan Crews bobblehead giveaway, fireworks, and all the fun that fans have come to expect at Innovative Field.

Tickets for the rest of the 2025 season, including Opening Day 2.0, are available now at RedWingsBaseball.com or by calling (585) 454-1001.







International League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.