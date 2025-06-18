Saints Make Noise Late, But Fall Short in 6-4 Loss

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Former Minnesota Twins prospect Akil Baddoo caused the St. Paul Saints problems on Wednesday night. Despite his four RBI, the Saints had an opportunity to win in dramatic fashion in the ninth inning, but couldn't come up with the big base hit in a 6-4 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens in front of 5,510 at CHS Field. The loss was the seventh straight for the Saints.

With the game tied at three in the eighth Baddoo struck a big blow. Justyn-Henry Malloy led off the inning with a single to left-center. A walk to Andy Ibañez and a one out walk to Brewer Hicklen loaded the bases. After a pitching change, Baddoo cleared the bases with a double to right-center giving the Mud Hens a 6-3 lead. He finished the night 3-4 finishing a home run shy of the cycle, four RBI, and a run scored.

The Saints made noise in the ninth and had the tying runs in scoring position and the winning run on base. With one out and one on, pinch hitter Aaron Sabato reached on an infield single putting runners at first and second. With two outs Mickey Gasper walked to load the bases. Edouard Julien came through with an RBI single to right-center getting the Saints to within two at 6-4. That brought up Carson McCusker who had already driven in two on the night. He was frozen, however, on 1-2 fastball on the inside corner to end the game.

Former Minnesota Twin Manuel Margot started off the third inning for the Mud Hens with an infield single to short. A hit by pitch to Brian Serven put runners at first and second. A fly out by Hao-Yu Lee moved Margot to third and then he scored on a sacrifice fly from Justyn-Henry Malloy giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.

Baddoo started his tormenting of the Saints in the fourth. After a leadoff walk to Jace Jung, Baddoo came through with a one out RBI triple making it 2-0. Baddoo then scored on a single from Ryan Kreidler increasing the lead to 3-0.

The big fly got the Saints to within one in the bottom of the inning. Julien led off with a solo homer to straightaway center, his second straight game with a long ball and fourth of the season, making it 3-1. On the very next pitch McCusker crushed one to left, his 13th of the season, getting the Saints to within 3-2.

The Saints tied the game in the fifth. Payton Eeles drew the one out walk, stole second and three batters later scored on a McCusker singled to center tying the game at three.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at CHS Field on Thursday night at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (2-4, 4.40) to the mound against Major League rehabber, Mud Hens RHP Reese Olson (0-1, 6.75). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities metro area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







