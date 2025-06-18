Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 24-29

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24 with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, that runs through Sunday, June 29 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 24, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Sensory Night: For the first time ever, the Jumbo Shrimp are hosting a sensory friendly night to give every fan an opportunity to attend a game. This will be specifically catered to those with sensory processing issues. The ballpark environment will be altered, providing a safe, friendly, and judgment-free zone that is welcoming for all. The Jumbo Shrimp will be lowering our PA system, removing walk-up music, and eliminating flashing lights from the ballpark.

Tuesday Book Club: Looking for a quiet place to hold your next book club? The Jumbo Shrimp are keeping VyStar Ballpark quiet and peaceful... just like a library!

Library Night: Fans are invited to bring a book to read or donate! Thanks to Sensory Night, it will be nice and quiet for reading or books can be donated at Guest Services.

Stahl-Meyer Two For Tuesday: Fans can enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game, thanks to Stahl-Meyer! This offer can be redeemed at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go!

Wednesday, June 25, 2025, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Big Splash Day/Camp Day: The Jumbo Shrimp will have water features set up and be spraying the seats, early and often! (SECTIONS 105 THROUGH 110 WILL BE DRY)

Charity Begins at Home presented by the HEAL Foundation: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and the HEAL (Helping Enrich Autistic Lives) as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions.

Thursday, June 26, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Military Appreciation Night presented by Ascension St. Vincent's: Thanks to Ascension St. Vincent's, free tickets all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents can receive free tickets to Military Appreciation Night (subject to availability). Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at the Oasis, underneath the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. $2 Coors Light cans are also available with all the hawkers throughout VyStar Ballpark.

Friday, June 27, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday presented by True Vet Solutions: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions.

Friday Night Lites: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Almost Canada Day, Eh?!: The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate Canadien culture and people from Canada!

Saturday, June 28, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Wizards and Wands Night and Wizards and Wands giveaway presented by Maxwell House: Be one of the first 2000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to obtain a magical and cozy cloak presented by Maxwell House. (One giveaway per person, not per ticket, giveaways only available when entering entering VyStar Ballpark through the Main Gate on Georgia St.)

Firework Saturday: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks!

Wizards and Wands Picnic Package: Join us for an evening of spellbinding fun at the Wizards and Wands Picnic! For just $50 plus tax, fans will get to indulge in a magical feast that includes shepherd's pie, turkey legs (while supplies last), corn on the cob, and a selection of delightful desserts. Each enchanted picnic ticket comes with two tickets for butterbeer, which is sure to transport your taste buds to a world of wizardry! Picnic tickets are available by clicking this link.

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Fans can enter through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for a pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame facepainting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

Bluey at the Ballpark!: This whole Sunday is Bluey-themed and Bluey will be available during four time slots from 2-2:30, 3-3:30, 4-4:30 and 5-5:30 p.m. The public, stand-by meeting place will be located in Scampi's Cove, under the Shrimp Boats. However, the line for those slots will be set up "Disney Style" in that, meeting Bluey is not guaranteed and once the time slots end, Bluey will no longer be available. The line will remain in place during the breaks and pick back up when Bluey returns, at the next designated time slot. At 5:30 p.m., Bluey will no longer be available and will not return.

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025:

New Main Gate: New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store: Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns: The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options:

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor







International League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.