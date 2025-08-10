Jacksonville Sweeps Nashville with 2-1 Win
August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE - Andrew Pintar's two-run single and outstanding pitching on Sunday from Jacksonville gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 victory and the sweep over the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.
Jacksonville (71-42, 24-14) executed their fourth sweep of the season, the first time in recorded club history (since at least 2005) they have had a season with four broomings. The club has won seven in a row and 12 of their last 13 games, and is 29 games over .500 for the first time since 2006.
Nashville (61-51, 17-22) led 1-0 when Jacob Berry doubled against Sounds starter Carlos Rodriguez (3-4) in the sixth. After a wild pitch, Berry was caught in a rundown that allowed Joe Mack to reach second base. A pair of walks loaded the bases for Pintar, who lined a single to left to score a pair and give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 lead.
The Jacksonville bullpen of Matt Pushard (3-4), Michael Petersen, Declan Cronin, Zach McCambley and Christian Roa combined to 5.1 hitless innings. Roa tossed a perfect ninth for his second save.
The Sounds got their lone run in the first inning. Steward Berroa led off with a double and scored on a Drew Avans bunt single couple with an error. Nashville mustered just one hit the rest of the way.
Following Monday's off day, Jacksonville hosts Norfolk to begin a six-game series with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch from VyStar Ballpark. LHP Patrick Monteverde (4-3, 4.14 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
On a Stahl-Meyer Two For Tuesday, fans can enjoy two hot dogs for $2 thanks to Stahl-Meyer.
International League Stories from August 10, 2025
- Sounds Swept for First Time in Six-Game Series with Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Sweeps Nashville with 2-1 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Drops Series Finale in St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Gonzalez Hits First Triple-A Home Run, Saints Hang on for 3-2 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Williams Joins 20-20 Club as Bulls Beat Rip Redbirds 4-2 - Durham Bulls
- Omaha Takes Series Finale from Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Fall in Series Finale Rubber Match to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Memphis Drops Third Straight to End Series with Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders Erase Early Deficity, Hold off Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indy Drops Third Straight Contest to Omaha in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Toledo's Sixth Inning Rally Falls Short to End Series with Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tirotta's Slam, 6-Run First Lead Bisons to Win over Red Sox - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Evade Series Sweep to Mud Hens with 9-6 Win - Louisville Bats
- Wells Leads Pitching Staff In Norfolk Win - Norfolk Tides
- Tides Upend Wings in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Sabol, Pitching Power Knights to Second Straight Win - Charlotte Knights
- Homers & Great Pitching Lead Clippers to Win - Columbus Clippers
- Pair of Columbus Homers Spoil Lara Spot Start in Stripers' 3-1 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- August 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- So Much Happening at Huntington Park August 19-24 - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Herd Scheduled to Face Phillies' Aaron Nola in Tuesday's Series Opener - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 10 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Sweeps Nashville with 2-1 Win
- Jacksonville Beats Nashville Behind Six-Run Sixth Inning
- Eighth Inning Rally Secures Friday Win against Nashville
- Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Playoff Tickets to Go on Sale August 11
- Snelling Strikes out 11, Acosta Homers in 7-2 Win