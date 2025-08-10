Jacksonville Sweeps Nashville with 2-1 Win

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NASHVILLE - Andrew Pintar's two-run single and outstanding pitching on Sunday from Jacksonville gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 victory and the sweep over the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.

Jacksonville (71-42, 24-14) executed their fourth sweep of the season, the first time in recorded club history (since at least 2005) they have had a season with four broomings. The club has won seven in a row and 12 of their last 13 games, and is 29 games over .500 for the first time since 2006.

Nashville (61-51, 17-22) led 1-0 when Jacob Berry doubled against Sounds starter Carlos Rodriguez (3-4) in the sixth. After a wild pitch, Berry was caught in a rundown that allowed Joe Mack to reach second base. A pair of walks loaded the bases for Pintar, who lined a single to left to score a pair and give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 lead.

The Jacksonville bullpen of Matt Pushard (3-4), Michael Petersen, Declan Cronin, Zach McCambley and Christian Roa combined to 5.1 hitless innings. Roa tossed a perfect ninth for his second save.

The Sounds got their lone run in the first inning. Steward Berroa led off with a double and scored on a Drew Avans bunt single couple with an error. Nashville mustered just one hit the rest of the way.

Following Monday's off day, Jacksonville hosts Norfolk to begin a six-game series with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch from VyStar Ballpark. LHP Patrick Monteverde (4-3, 4.14 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

On a Stahl-Meyer Two For Tuesday, fans can enjoy two hot dogs for $2 thanks to Stahl-Meyer.







International League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.