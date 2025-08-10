Sabol, Pitching Power Knights to Second Straight Win

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Charlotte Knights put together another dominant performance against the Syracuse Mets on Sunday afternoon. The Knights pitching staff held the Mets high-powered offense to only one run while Blake Sabol led the charge for Charlotte at the plate. The balanced attack propelled the Knights to a 5-1 win and a road series split.

Duncan Davitt picked up right where he left off on Tuesday. One of the newest Knights pitchers dealt five innings, limited the Mets to one run, and struck out six without allowing a walk. Fraser Ellard, Chase Plymell, and Ben Peoples combined to shutout Syracuse over the final four frames.

Charlotte scored their first run of the contest in the top of the fourth. Dominic Fletcher launched a leadoff Home Run over the right field wall to level the score at 1-1. In the seventh, Sabol drove in a pair with a single into centerfield. Will Robertson added an RBI single later in the stanza and the Knights led 4-1 at the stretch.

Sabol's next at-bat came in the top of the ninth and the Charlotte backstop belted a solo Home Run 396 feet for some additional insurance. Sabol finished with a game-high three RBI and managed the pitching staff brilliantly from behind the plate. Jacob Gonzalez continued his torrid trend with a hit and two walks.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Knights return to Truist Field to open up a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds. Game One is set for Tuesday evening at 7:04pm ET.







