Homers & Great Pitching Lead Clippers to Win

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - On Family Day at Huntington Park on Sunday, the Columbus Clippers wrapped up their series with the visiting Gwinnett Stripers by winning 3-1.

Left-handed starter Ryan Webb (5-6) allowed just one run on four hits over 6.0 innings while striking out seven. It was the latest in a string of outstanding starting pitching performances this week by Columbus starters.

Relievers Bradley Hanner, Tim Herrin, and Zak Kent combined to keep the Stripers off the scoreboard for the last three innings.

Will Wilson gave the Clippers the lead in the bottom of the 6th frame with a long home run to left field, his tenth this season.

Khalil Watson added a solo shot in the 7th to expend the lead to 3-1. It was Watson's third long ball since being promoted from Double-A Akron.

Columbus improves to 15-22 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 49-60 overall this season.

Next, the Clippers travel to Toledo. The next home game at Huntington Park is Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on August 19. The Omaha Storm Chasers come to town for a six-game series that includes a celebrity appearance and a special Bobblecard giveaway of one of the greatest Clippers of all-time. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.







