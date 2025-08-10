Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 10 at Norfolk

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (16-22, 43-67) vs. Norfolk Tides (15-21, 45-64)

Sunday, August 10, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Harbor Park - Norfolk, VA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Bryce Conley (1-1, 4.89) vs. RHP Tyler Wells (0-0, 0.00)

CAUGHT IN A RIPTIDE: The Red Wings and Tides met for game five of the series at Harbor Park Saturday night, and Norfolk came away with a 8-7 win to clinch the series...RF DYLAN CREWS launched a solo home run in the first to spark the Wings offense early in the game...CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN delivered a multi-hit performance that included a two-run home run and a single, while 2B TREY LIPSCOMB notched a single and his 19th double of the season to pace the offense...Rochester looks to salvage the finale of their two-week road trip this afternoon, sending RHP BRYCE CONLEY to the mound against Tides RHP Tyler Wells.

ANDRÉS THE GIANT: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO picked up an RBI single in the third inning last night, extending his team-leading on-base streak to 15 consecutive games dating back to 7/22 vs. Scranton/WB...since the streak began, the 26-year-old is sporting a .317 AVG (19-for-60) with five multi-hit performances, ranks second in the International League with 19 RBI, a 1.125 OPS, and 42 total bases, tied for third with six homers with LF ANDREW PINCKNEY, and comes in fourth with a .700 slugging percentage...

Chaparro is now just two hits away from 650 in his MiLB career.

FRANKLY FANTASTIC: CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN added some power to the Wings lineup in Saturday's contest, going 2-for-5 with a single and launching a two-run shot in the top of the sixth inning, marking his first big fly in a Wing uniform...in his first five games with Rochester since being acquired by Washington via trade from Chicago-NL, the Arkansas alum is slashing .333/.478/.500 with a .978 OPS while collecting five RBI and four walks...

The Kansas native has three multi-hit games in his first five games with Rochester, bringing his season total to 25 multi-hit performances, the most this season at Triple-A among active Red Wings.

LIP(S) SERVICE DELIVERED: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB recorded his fifth multi-hit performance in his eighth game in August last night, going 2-for-4 with a double, a single, and two RBI...his two-bagger in the top of the third marked his 19th of the season, leading all active Red Wings and tying him for fifth in the International League since the second half began...over his last 11 games since 7/29, the University of Tennessee product is batting .354 (17-for-48) with a .646 slugging percentage and a 1.000 OPS, along with three home runs, five doubles, and 12 RBI across 11 games...

Lipscomb carries a .382 batting average with 13 hits (T-1st in Triple-A) in 34 at-bats in August, second-best among all Triple-A hitters (min. 30 AB), and tied for sixth-highest in Minor League Baseball.

TURNING A CORNER: Since play resumed after the All-Star break on 7/18, the Red Wings have been mashing at the plate, leading Minor League Baseball in homers (39), RBI (137), and total at-bats (732)...they also rank among the top five in runs scored (2nd, 142), total bases (2nd, 367), slugging percentage (5th, .501), and total hits (5th, 207)...RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN ranks second in the International League with a .484 on-base percentage and 1.096 OPS since the break (w/ ROC & IOW), and LF ANDREW PINCKNEY is tied for the lead in homers (8) and has collected the second-most RBI (22)...

1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO and CF NICK SCHNELL are both tied for third with 19 RBI, and fifth with five homers since 7/18.

IN THE CREWS LANE: RF DYLAN CREWS launched a 413-foot solo homer in the top of the first inning last night, coming off the bat at 103.9 MPH...it marked the second home run of his MLB rehab assignment, the first coming on 8/3 at Charlotte...since beginning his rehab stint on 7/29, the Former Nationals #1 prospect is slashing .313/.371/.531 with a .902 OPS and has posted three multi-hit efforts...over that stretch, he's tallied three XBH (2 HR, 1 2B), along with seven RBI and five runs scored.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2019: On this day in 2019, the Wings walked off the Louisville Bats 6-5 in 10 innings thanks to a five-RBI performance from the hero of the night, ALEJANDRO DE AZA ...the 10-year Major League veteran collected a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run triple in the sixth to tie the game at four and help send it to extra innings...Louisville scored one in the top of the tenth, but the Wings had a two-out rally in their bones...LF RAMON FLORES laced a two-out single into right field to score the ghost runner from second base and tied the game at five...after a walk that loaded the bases and a strikeout that resulted in two outs, De Aza stepped to the plate and earned a six-pitch walk to secure the win, 6-5.







