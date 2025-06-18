Knights' Early Homer Barrage Buries Stripers 9-3

June 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Gwinnett Stripers (26-45) fell behind 6-0 in the first inning and never recovered on Wednesday night, losing 9-3 to the Charlotte Knights (35-36) at Truist Field. Gwinnett is 0-2 in the series and 0-5 in Charlotte this season.

Scoring Recap: Charlotte surged to a 6-0 lead in the first inning, knocking out starter Ian Anderson after just two outs. Three straight walks forced in the game's first run, and Dominic Fletcher followed with a grand slam (10) to right field for a 5-0 lead. Anderson exited and was replaced by Kevin Herget, who then served up a solo homer to Andre Lipcius (9). Jonathan Ornelas (1) and Eddy Alvarez (5) each launched solo homers for the Stripers, but the Knights got another solo homer from Korey Lee (4) in the third and tacked on two more runs in the fifth.

Key Contributors: Ornelas (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and Alvarez (1-for-4, homer, RBI) drove in all three runs for Gwinnett. Mike Clevinger (W, 2-2) spun 5.0 one-run innings (4 H, 1 BB, 7 SO) for the Knights. Fletcher (2-for-4, homer, 4 RBIs) and Lipcius (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) combined to plate six of Charlotte's nine runs.

Noteworthy: Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar went 2-for-4 in the leadoff spot and is batting .571 through two games with Gwinnett. The Stripers drop to 8-5 on Wednesday games this season, still their best record of any day of the week.

Next Game (Thursday, June 19): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. RHP Davis Daniel (3-5, 3.46 ERA) starts for the Stripers, while LHP Noah Schultz makes his Triple-A debut for the Knights. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect an Independence Day T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from June 18, 2025

