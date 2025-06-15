Good Riddance: Saints Leave Victory Field with 7-3 Loss to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The good news for the St. Paul Saints is they won't return to Victory Field this season. The bad news is they had to come to Indianapolis in the first place. For the second consecutive season they will leave Victory Field with just win after giving up four runs in the eighth inning and falling 7-3 to the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon. The Saints dropped six of the seven games in the series including the final five.

For the fifth consecutive game the Saints gave up multiple runs in the first inning. A one out walk to Major League rehabber Joey Bart and a two-out walk to Jack Suwinski put runners at first and second. Nick Yorke's double to center drove both runners home giving the Indians a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, with two outs the Saints tied the game when Aaron Sabato walked and Noah Cardenas followed with a two-run blast to left, his first at Triple-A, making it 2-2.

It didn't take long for the Indians to answer. In the bottom of the inning Alika Williams reached on a throwing error by pitcher Cody Laweryson. Ronny Simon singled into right-center sending Williams to third. With one out Nick Solak made it 3-2 with a single to left-center.

With two outs and nobody on in the eighth the Saints tied it up. Carson McCusker roped a double into the right-center field gap and that was followed by an RBI double in nearly the same spot by Anthony Prato tying the game at three.

For the second time in the game the Indians responded in their half. Suwinski led off with a single to right-center and that was followed by an infield single to third by Yorke putting runners at first and second. After a sacrifice bunt by Billy Cook moved the runners to second and third, Liover Peguero gave the Indians a 5-3 with a two-run single to left. Darick Hall came up and hit a two-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, making it 7-3.

