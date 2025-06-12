Saints Offense Silenced in 5-0 Loss to Indianapolis in Game 2 of Doubleheader

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Being the home team at Victory Field couldn't help the St. Paul Saints. Making up a game that was rained out at CHS Field from earlier in the season was the reason for the doubleheader on Thursday night and made the Saints the home team in the second game. Their .366 winning percentage in Indianapolis is the second worst among all road ballparks and it didn't get any better in game two of a doubleheader as the Saints fell 5-0 to the Indianapolis Indians.

Game two started off eerily similar to game one with the Indians putting up three runs in the first. Ronny Simon led off with a single to right. He stole second and scored on a two-out single to right by Billy Cook making it 1-0. Liover Peguero then hit a two-run homer to left, his third of the season, putting the Indians up 3-0.

The Indians added a run in the second when Alika Williams led off the inning with a single to left-center. With one out, Williams took off on a pitch that Tsung-Che Cheng bounced to the right side. Edouard Julien made a sliding play to his left and got Cheng, but Williams never stopped and took third on the groundout. Ronny Simon then walked. With runners at the corners, Simon stole second and the throw from catcher Diego Cartaya went into center field allowing Williams to score from third increasing the lead to 4-0.

The Saints didn't get their first base runner until a one out walk in the fourth and didn't collect their first hit until a leadoff double by DaShawn Keirsey Jr. in the fifth.

In the sixth the Indians snagged an unearned run when Nick Yorke led off with a single to left, advanced to third on a two base throwing error by the pitcher Jarret Whorff on a pickoff attempt, and scored on a single by Cook making it 5-0. Whorff pitched well going 3.0 innings allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out two.

The Saints managed just two more hits getting a leadoff single by Payton Eeles in the sixth. Jose Miranda followed with a walk, but a double play groundout by Julien halted the rally. Tanner Schobel collected the other hit, a two-out single in the seventh.

