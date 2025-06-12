Game Suspended

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







Tonight's game at Gwinnett has been suspended by inclement weather in the bottom of the fourth inning with Memphis leading 6-2. The game is scheduled to resume tomorrow, Friday, June 13, at 5:05 p.m. CDT. A seven-inning game will follow the conclusion of the suspended game.







