Game Suspended
June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
Tonight's game at Gwinnett has been suspended by inclement weather in the bottom of the fourth inning with Memphis leading 6-2. The game is scheduled to resume tomorrow, Friday, June 13, at 5:05 p.m. CDT. A seven-inning game will follow the conclusion of the suspended game.
