Saints Fall in Game One of Doubleheader to Indianapolis 6-2

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - A first inning home run was enough to do in the St. Paul Saints on Thursday night at Victory Field in game one of a doubleheader. The offense continued to struggle and fell to the Indianapolis Indians 6-2.

Four batters into the bottom of the first and the Indians grabbed the lead. Ronny Simon led off with a double to left-center and Major League rehabber Joey Bart followed with a walk. With one out Jack Suwinski delivered a three-run homer to right, his eighth of the season, giving the Indians a 3-0 lead.

The Saints got on the board in the fifth when Anthony Prato led off with a walk and scored on a one out double to left by Tanner Schobel making it 3-1.

The Indians grabbed the run back in the bottom of the inning. With Tsung-Che Cheng at first and one out, he stole second. Simon laid down a sacrifice bunt moving Cheng to third. Bart's infield single to third scored Cheng giving the Indians a 4-1 lead.

In the sixth, the Saints ran themselves out of a potential big inning, but scratched across a run. Edouard Julien led off with a single to center. With one out, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. singled to right moving Julien to second. That was followed by a single to right-center by Anthony Prato. Julien rounded third and then put on the breaks, but Keirsey Jr. was already standing at third as the throw came home as Julien was tagged out. Jeferson Morales's ground ball to short was booted by Cheng that allowed Keirsey Jr. to score getting the Saints to within 4-2.

Four walks led to two runs for the Indians in the sixth. With two out and nobody on, Alika Williams singled to center. On his 97th pitch of the night, Andrew Morris walked Darick Hall. Jacob Bosiokovic came in out of the bullpen and walked the first three batters he faced forcing in two runs putting the Indians up 6-2.







