Syracuse Offense Goes Cold in 6-1 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday Night
June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets dropped game three of the series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 6-1 on Thursday night at PNC Field. The Mets have now lost five straight games after winning seven of ten.
After a pair of scoreless frames, Syracuse (29-37) got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. Jakson Reetz led off the inning with a 400-foot solo shot to left field, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (32-31) quickly responded in the bottom of the third with an RBI by Jesús Rodríguez that tied the game at 1-1.
In the fifth, the RailRiders tacked on two more runs off of RBI singles by Ismael Munnguia and Jorbit Vivas, putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead, 3-1.
That score held until the seventh when the RailRiders lineup popped for three runs thanks to a two-run double by Everson Pereira and an RBI single by Brennen Davis, extending the advantage to 6-1.
On the mound, Mets starter Brandon Sproat tossed five and one-third innings and allowed three earned runs. Reliever Brandon Waddell recorded five outs and gave up three runs. In the eighth, Dedniel Nuñez pitched a scoreless frame with one strikeout.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night with game four. Right-hander Frankie Montas is scheduled to pitch for the Mets opposite right-hander J.T. Brubaker for the RailRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Jakson Reetz of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases
(Kylie Richelle)
International League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Bulls Walk off with 2-1 Win over Knights - Durham Bulls
- Hens' Offense Struggles in 7-0 Loss to Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Clippers Crush the Bisons on Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- Parkland High School and Shippensburg University Product Gabe Mosser Wins Home Debut as 'Pigs Snap Skid - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Could Not Keep Pace with Columbus on Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Best Knights on Ninth Inning Walkoff - Charlotte Knights
- Worcester Win Streak Snapped at Nine in Loss at Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Top Syracuse Again - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Offense Goes Cold in 6-1 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Game Suspended - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers' Thursday Game vs. Memphis Suspended by Inclement Weather - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints Fall in Game One of Doubleheader to Indianapolis 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Overcomes Early Deficit in 6-4 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Announce Fiesta Friday Weekly Promotion - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Drop Another to Jumbo Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Homestand Highlights: June 17-22 - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Fall in Extras on Walk-Off Home Run - Nashville Sounds
- Saturday's LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Build Event' Is Also 'Buster's Birthday Bash' with Pregame Party - Buffalo Bisons
- Burns Solid, Bullpen Struggles as Bats Fall 10-2 - Louisville Bats
- Peguero Hits Walk-Off Homer For Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Great Polar Park Writers Series to Begin Its Second Season this Saturday, May 24 - Worcester Red Sox
- June 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Offense Goes Cold in 6-1 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday Night
- Gilbert Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 7-5, on Wednesday Night
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Buffalo in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon
- Villar Homers Twice But Mets Lose to Bisons, 7-5, on Saturday Night
- Mets Fall to Bisons, 9-1, on Thursday Night