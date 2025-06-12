Syracuse Offense Goes Cold in 6-1 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday Night

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets dropped game three of the series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 6-1 on Thursday night at PNC Field. The Mets have now lost five straight games after winning seven of ten.

After a pair of scoreless frames, Syracuse (29-37) got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. Jakson Reetz led off the inning with a 400-foot solo shot to left field, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (32-31) quickly responded in the bottom of the third with an RBI by Jesús Rodríguez that tied the game at 1-1.

In the fifth, the RailRiders tacked on two more runs off of RBI singles by Ismael Munnguia and Jorbit Vivas, putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead, 3-1.

That score held until the seventh when the RailRiders lineup popped for three runs thanks to a two-run double by Everson Pereira and an RBI single by Brennen Davis, extending the advantage to 6-1.

On the mound, Mets starter Brandon Sproat tossed five and one-third innings and allowed three earned runs. Reliever Brandon Waddell recorded five outs and gave up three runs. In the eighth, Dedniel Nuñez pitched a scoreless frame with one strikeout.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night with game four. Right-hander Frankie Montas is scheduled to pitch for the Mets opposite right-hander J.T. Brubaker for the RailRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

