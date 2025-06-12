Red Wings Drop Another to Jumbo Shrimp

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings came up short against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Thursday afternoon, falling 6-4. RF Daylen Lile, 3B Brady House, and LF Nick Schnell each connected on a homer in the loss, accounting for all four of Rochester's runs. RHP Jack Sinclair extended his scoreless appearance streak to eight consecutive games, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first, Daylen Lile hammered a 406-foot leadoff homer to right-center field to claim the game's first lead for Rochester. Lile became the first Red Wing to hit a first-inning leadoff home run since Jackson Cluff on Sept. 19, 2024. To respond, Jacksonville DH Matt Mervis drove a second-inning leadoff single to center field before reaching second on a fielding error. Then, LF Dalvy Rosario singled to put runners on the corners. The tying run scored when Mervis came across on a C Brian Navarreto sacrifice fly to left.

Jackson Cluff worked a two-out walk, his team-high fifth of June, in the bottom of the third before stealing second. Then, Brady House belted his team-leading 13th homer into the left-center field bullpen to give the Wings a 3-1 lead. When Rochester hit next, Nick Schnell connected on a leadoff home run, 460 feet deep and 108.3 MPH off the bat, that extended the lead to 4-1.

The top of the sixth opened with 1B Troy Johnston being hit by a pitch, followed by CF Jakob Marsee drawing a walk. 3B Graham Pauley drilled a sharp single to right, scoring Johnston and moving Marsee to second. While Mervis was at the plate, Pauley and Marsee successfully executed a double steal. Mervis then roped a triple down the right field line, which plated both Pauley and Marsee. Still with no outs, RF Andrew Pintar singled up the middle, allowing Mervis to cross the plate. Rochester's pitching was eventually able to escape the inning, with Jacksonville taking a 5-4 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Mervis continued to stay hot by barreling up on a sinker and taking it for a ride over the center field wall. Mervis' fourth home run of the season helped to extend Jacksonville's lead to 6-4.

The Red Wings weren't able to produce another offensive burst and were handed a 6-4 loss to Jacksonville.

Rochester RHP Adrian Sampson took the mound first and turned in 5.0 innings, fanning three with a walk, five hits, and four earned runs allowed. RHP Holden Powell delivered 2.0 scoreless relief innings, surrendering a hit and two walks with two strikeouts. RHP Ryan Loutos became the 50th Red Wing to suit up this season; he recorded an inning pitched, two hits, and a homer let in, with a batter struck out. RHP Jack Sinclair contributed a scoreless inning, walking two batters, striking out one.

3B Brady House is the Player of the Game after he knocked the third-inning two-run go-ahead homer, his team-high 13th of the year. With the hit, the Georgia native extended his International League-leading hitting streak to 12 games. House has 19 hits, including four homers, across the streak dating back to May 29 vs Columbus.

The Rochester Red Wings will host the Jumbo Shrimp tomorrow for Friday night baseball at Innovative Field. The Red Wings will send RHP Chase Solesky to the mound to face RHP Robinson Piña for Jacksonville. First pitch will be at 6:45 PM.







International League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.