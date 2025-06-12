Chasers Take Third Straight Game from Mud Hens
June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers won their third straight game, 7-0 against the Toledo Mud Hens. Four Chasers pitchers combined for a shutout Thursday night, the staff's third scoreless effort this season.
Right-hander Thomas Hatch threw a 6.0 shutout innings Thursday night. Hatch retired 17 of the 20 batters he faced, allowing just 2 hits and a walk. Between the 1st and 4th innings, Hatch retired 8 straight and faced the minimum after the first inning, earning his fourth quality start of the season.
Omaha took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning after Joey Wiemer singled to lead off the frame. Luke Maile followed with a single of his own, advancing Wiemer to third and Nick Pratto doubled Wiemer in to put Omaha ahead.
The Storm Chasers added another run in the 5th inning to double the lead. Diego Castillo singled and advanced to second base after Dairon Blanco was walked. Castillo then scored on an error that allowed MJ Melendez to reach, extending Omaha's lead to 2-0.
Sam Long followed Hatch in the 7th, throwing 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts. Eric Cerantola relieved long and worked a scoreless 8th inning for Omaha.
In the top of the 9th inning, Cavan Biggio led off with a single and Wiemer walked to move Biggio to second. Maile singled to load the bases and Pratto drew a bases loaded walk to score Biggio. With one out, Blanco connected on a grand slam, his first home run this year with Omaha, plating 4 runs and putting the Chasers ahead 7-0.
Andrew Hoffmann finished the game on back-to-back strikeouts, securing the 7-0 final score, Omaha's third straight win against the Mud Hens to tie a season-best winning streak.
Eight of nine Storm Chasers batters recorded a hit, Maile leading the way with 2 hits. Pratto drove in a pair of runs, while Wiemer walked twice.
Chandler Champlain is scheduled to start Friday in Toledo, with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field.
International League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Chasers Take Third Straight Game from Mud Hens - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Trios of First-Inning Runs Tote Indians to Doubleheader Sweep over Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Offense Silenced in 5-0 Loss to Indianapolis in Game 2 of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Squander Early Lead as Cubs Walk It Off, 5-4 - Louisville Bats
- Bulls Walk off with 2-1 Win over Knights - Durham Bulls
- Hens' Offense Struggles in 7-0 Loss to Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Clippers Crush the Bisons on Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- Parkland High School and Shippensburg University Product Gabe Mosser Wins Home Debut as 'Pigs Snap Skid - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Could Not Keep Pace with Columbus on Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Best Knights on Ninth Inning Walkoff - Charlotte Knights
- Worcester Win Streak Snapped at Nine in Loss at Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Top Syracuse Again - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Offense Goes Cold in 6-1 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Game Suspended - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers' Thursday Game vs. Memphis Suspended by Inclement Weather - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints Fall in Game One of Doubleheader to Indianapolis 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Overcomes Early Deficit in 6-4 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Announce Fiesta Friday Weekly Promotion - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Drop Another to Jumbo Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Homestand Highlights: June 17-22 - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Fall in Extras on Walk-Off Home Run - Nashville Sounds
- Saturday's LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Build Event' Is Also 'Buster's Birthday Bash' with Pregame Party - Buffalo Bisons
- Burns Solid, Bullpen Struggles as Bats Fall 10-2 - Louisville Bats
- Peguero Hits Walk-Off Homer For Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Great Polar Park Writers Series to Begin Its Second Season this Saturday, May 24 - Worcester Red Sox
- June 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.