Chasers Take Third Straight Game from Mud Hens

June 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers won their third straight game, 7-0 against the Toledo Mud Hens. Four Chasers pitchers combined for a shutout Thursday night, the staff's third scoreless effort this season.

Right-hander Thomas Hatch threw a 6.0 shutout innings Thursday night. Hatch retired 17 of the 20 batters he faced, allowing just 2 hits and a walk. Between the 1st and 4th innings, Hatch retired 8 straight and faced the minimum after the first inning, earning his fourth quality start of the season.

Omaha took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning after Joey Wiemer singled to lead off the frame. Luke Maile followed with a single of his own, advancing Wiemer to third and Nick Pratto doubled Wiemer in to put Omaha ahead.

The Storm Chasers added another run in the 5th inning to double the lead. Diego Castillo singled and advanced to second base after Dairon Blanco was walked. Castillo then scored on an error that allowed MJ Melendez to reach, extending Omaha's lead to 2-0.

Sam Long followed Hatch in the 7th, throwing 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts. Eric Cerantola relieved long and worked a scoreless 8th inning for Omaha.

In the top of the 9th inning, Cavan Biggio led off with a single and Wiemer walked to move Biggio to second. Maile singled to load the bases and Pratto drew a bases loaded walk to score Biggio. With one out, Blanco connected on a grand slam, his first home run this year with Omaha, plating 4 runs and putting the Chasers ahead 7-0.

Andrew Hoffmann finished the game on back-to-back strikeouts, securing the 7-0 final score, Omaha's third straight win against the Mud Hens to tie a season-best winning streak.

Eight of nine Storm Chasers batters recorded a hit, Maile leading the way with 2 hits. Pratto drove in a pair of runs, while Wiemer walked twice.

Chandler Champlain is scheduled to start Friday in Toledo, with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field.







